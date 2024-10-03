MYDCF Biz Day 2024: Where Southeast Asia’s Digital Creatives Shine!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Malaysia Digital Content Festival (MYDCF) Biz Day 2024 was the place to be for anyone in the world of animation, digital games, XR, the metaverse, and creative technology.

Over three jam-packed days, it was all about workshops, big ideas, and international collaborations, with Malaysia proudly positioning itself as a regional digital creative hub.

The event was officiated by Gobind Singh Deo, Minister of Digital, and Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh, Chairman of MDEC. The big goal of MYDCF is to push Malaysia forward as Southeast Asia’s digital powerhouse by 2030.

Over the years, we have established a solid foundation in the digital creative sector. Currently, Malaysia is home to over 300 digital content studios and we have created more than 180 original intellectual properties (IPs) in animation and gaming. In 2022, this industry generated RM6.3 billion in revenue, with exports totalling RM850 million, supporting over 11,000 jobs. Gobind Singh Deo, Minister of Digital.

But, it wasn’t just Malaysia that showed up!

Over 1,000 participants came from all corners of the globe – South Korea, India, China, Japan, Iran, Singapore, Thailand, and the Philippines, to name a few.

There were also over 100 speakers from across North America, Europe, Australia, and the region. With so many minds in one place, it was a vibrant space for creative collisions and game-changing innovation in the digital scene.

And the SEA Awards 2024? A Total Showstopper!

The SEA Awards 2024 brought serious excitement to the table as the region’s top digital content creators were celebrated across animation, gaming, and more, showing off the incredible talent Southeast Asia has to offer.

With over 300 submissions from more than 10 countries, the SEA Awards provided a massive platform for creators to get the international spotlight they deserve – further boosting Malaysia’s leadership in the digital creative industry.

Here’s a breakdown of the key categories:

SEA Game Awards – Out of 107 submissions, 13 awards were given, with Toge Productions from Indonesia grabbing two: Best Audio Design and Best Game Design. If you haven’t heard of them yet, you definitely will soon! SEA Kre8tif! Awards – From 147 submissions, these nine awards celebrated the best of animation and creative content. A special shoutout to Rawr Pictures and their project The Muralz—Year of the Flying Dragon, which scored multiple wins, including Best Audio Design and Best Animation Motion Graphics. 26th DigiCon6 Asia Malaysia Circuit – This year’s competition saw 49 submissions, with three awards going to Malaysian creators, honoring their exceptional storytelling and creativity. Organised by Tokyo Broadcasting System Holdings, Inc. (TBS Japan), DigiCon6 ASIA is an annual competition that celebrates Asia’s brightest creative minds. MDEC has proudly been the Malaysian partner for several years, providing a platform for local talents to thrive and shine.

The Future Looks Bright!

MYDCF Biz Day 2024 wasn’t just about celebration – it was about creating opportunities. MDEC and its partners are fully committed to pushing the region’s digital creative industry forward, opening doors for fresh talent and innovation. With the backing of industry leaders and the Ministry of Digital, Malaysia is on track to keep leading the way in digital content creation.

A total of 31 winners walked away with SEA Awards 2024 honours, solidifying their place as the best in Southeast Asia’s digital artistry. The future of digital content in the region? It’s only getting bigger and better!

Get ready, world – SEA’s digital creatives are here to make waves!

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.