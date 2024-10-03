Get Ready For Some Spooky Fun, Self-Care & Creative Adventures This Oct Weekend

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

This weekend, there are several family-friendly events, including Halloween-themed ones.

And remember that self-care is super important. So don’t forget to take care of your mental health—there’s a helpful session coming up.

Plus, explore the city with an educational walking tour and get creative at workshops!

INTAC 2024 | 3-6 Oct | WTC KL | 10am onwards | Free public event

The International Tourism and Cultures, Exhibition, & Conference (INTAC) 2024 at World Trade Centre KL is a prestigious gathering for tourists, industry professionals, visionary artists, cultural enthusiasts, and scholars seeking to enrich their understanding and experiences within these dynamic sectors. The aim is to celebrate diversity and promote cultural heritage.

The conference segment promises insightful discussions and keynote speeches from industry luminaries. There are also art and craft sessions such as batik painting, Peranakan bamboo fan weaving, terrarium workshop, decoupage coaster, and chocolate making workshop.

INTAC 2024 is open to the public but registrations are needed for certain events. Please head to the official website here for more details and updates.

Overcome Depression, Anxiety & Stress | 4-5 Oct | Savor Restaurant | Different Timings | RM40/pax/session

In conjunction with World Mental Health Month, the lead research scientist for the Neil Nedley Depression Program, endorsed by Barbara O’Neill, Dr Eddie Ramirez will be sharing about overcoming depression, anxiety, and stress over a few days.

The sessions offer cutting-edge insights to help enhance your health and well-being, hopefully helping reverse inflammation, mental health and longevity risks.

Remember to get your tickets from Savor’s official website here. More information is available in the same link.

Luv It Pink Market | 4-6 Oct | Central Market | 10am-10pm | Free public event

Miss the vibes from the Barbenheimer phenomenon? You can revisit all things pink at Luv It Pink this weekend. Guests are invited to strut in their best pink ensemble while browsing the market for food and more.

As always, there are live performances and fun activities such as face painting, craft stations, and fashion competitions to liven up the atmosphere.

KL Walking Tour | 5 Oct | Dataran Merdeka | 7.30am onwards | Free public event

The KL Walking Tour is held in remembrance of Victor Chin, a local artist known for his specialist knowledge of the old heritage architecture of the city and his wonderful illustrations.

The walkabout tour, which will be led by his friend Pepper Lim, will cover the capital’s history. Victor’s illustration of the KL Chinatown map is also sold for RM20 per piece, while stocks last.

Remember to register your spot in this Google Form here. The details are outlined in the form too.

Pottery Painting | 5 Oct | Eslite, Starhill | 10am-12pm | RM380

Gung is holding a pottery painting workshop led by Uncanny Valley’s ceramicist Hannah Bhatt. The session helps participants immerse themselves in mindfulness and the slow living practice while creating their own masterpieces.

Hannah will guide participants in painting their own jewellery trays that she sculpted. The fee includes a charm of your choice, a Gung cash voucher, Gung postcards, and Gung stickers. Remember to book your spot at their official website here.

Wetlands Wonderfest | 5-6 Oct | Paya Indah Discovery Wetlands | 9am-5pm | Ticketed event

Not sure where to go for a family fun day out? The Wetlands Wonderfest may be what you’re looking for. There’ll be a Nature Wanderlust Experience where you can go on a Safari Insta-Tour and boat cruise, and feed wild animals.

The family can also enjoy other wetland rides such as horse riding, hopping on the Solar Express, cycling together, going on the e-scooter, or riding on the Donut Boat. The park entrance is free. For more info on ride prices, head over to its official website here.

Haunt & Handmade | 5-6 Oct | The School @ Jaya One | 10am-7pm | Free public event

Haunt & Handmade is a Halloween-themed market at Jaya One filled with everything fun for the family. Here, you can find artisanal handicrafts and creative lifestyle vendors.

There are also exciting activities such as divination booths for the curious, craft workshops for the creatives, duels & combat workshops, puzzles & magical runes deciphering, ConQuest Games, and even potion brewing (it’s a drink-making workshop, before your imagination gets carried away ;D).

Sunny Side Up Market | 5-6 Oct | Slate at the Row | 12pm-7pm | Free public event

The Sunny Side Up Market: Meet the Makers edition is back at Slate At The Row with a curation of homegrown brands and small businesses under one roof. Come visit to get gifts, souvenirs, unique products, fashion and lifestyle items, and tasty treats. There are also art and craft workshops such as clay sculpting and glass decoupage. The market is pet-friendly so you can bring along your furkids.

LaLaport Monster Lab | 5-31 Oct | LaLaport | 10am-10pm | Free public event

LaLaport Monster Lab is the mall’s Halloween 2024 celebration featuring fun activities and entertainment for the whole family. Aside from promotions, there’ll be Trick-or-Treat sessions, Spook-tacular Missions, Kids Colouring Contest, Lil Monsta Workshops, performances, and more. For more details/event schedule, head over to the official website here or follow LaLaport’s social media pages.

Turn Up & Sing: Bring Me To Life | 26 Oct | House of Bricks | 4pm-7pm | Ticketed event

Finally, a Halloween-themed event for the adults! Guests can come dressed in their scariest and creative costumes to stand a chance to win the Best Dressed category. It’ll be a night of light-hearted music, singing, and dancing (no religious or spiritual affiliations). The early bird promo code is valid until 7 October. Get your tickets from Peatix here.

