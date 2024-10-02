Skechers Offers Malaysian Fans A “Cha-nce” To Meet Oppa Eun-woo In Bangkok

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Skechers is about to make your K-pop dreams come true, and all you need is a pair of fresh kicks and a little luck.

The sneaker giant offers two lucky fans the chance to jet off to Bangkok, Thailand, and meet the swoon-worthy South Korean singer and actor Cha Eun-woo and Thai actor/model Apo Nattawin at the grand opening of Skechers at Central World on 1 November.

Here’s the tea: Spend RM499 on Skechers gear, snap that receipt, and you’re in the running for a trip that’ll make your TikTok followers green with envy.

We’re talking flights, accommodation, and face time with two of Asia’s hottest stars. It’s like winning the lottery but with better odds.

The VIP Treatment: Skechers Membership Required

But hold up, there’s a catch – you’ve got to be a Skechers Silver or Gold member.

Not there yet? It’s time to level up your shoe game, bestie.

The clock’s ticking – you’ve got until 6 October to shoot your shot.

Winners will be announced on 8 October, so mark your calendars and start manifesting.

Beyond Fan Dreams: A Star-Studded Reality

This isn’t just a meet-and-greet; it’s a chance to breathe the same air as Cha Eun-woo and Apo Nattawin.

Imagine the selfies, the stories, the bragging rights!

So what are you waiting for?

Hit up those Skechers stores, flex that credit card, and maybe practice your “OMG, I can’t believe I’m meeting you” face in the mirror. Bangkok’s calling and it’s got your name on it!

Eun-woo’s TRX Takeover: A Fan Frenzy Remembered

Earlier this year, Eun-woo attended a meet-and-greet event at The Exchange TRX, which attracted a large crowd from the ground floor to the second level.

The event celebrated the grand opening of the Skechers store at the mall, where Eun-woo serves as the Regional Ambassador, making it a highlight for fans.

Eun-woo, whose real name is Lee Dong-Min, gained significant popularity for his impressive looks, which have captivated many fans.

His ability to connect with fans, including using Malay and endearing terms, has also made him a beloved figure in Malaysia.

