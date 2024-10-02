Kuala Lumpur Cafe Racer Community Ride For Gaza This Weekend, Proceeds Go To Charity

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

It has been close to one year since Israel’s attack on Gaza last October and there still seems to be no hope for the Palestinian people to be free of their nightmare.

All around the world, many individuals and groups have voiced their protest against the horrors Israel is bringing down upon Palestinians.

Thousands of families displaced in Gaza (Credit: UNRWA)

This weekend (6 October 2024) the cafe racer community in Kuala Lumpur are hosting Seru for Gaza, a group ride taking place in the city to help raise awareness and funds for Palestine.

The ride will kick off from Rosco, a community space for bikers located along Jalan Raja Abdullah just off Jalan Sultan Ismail in Kuala Lumpur.

Rosco is also a cafe, run by Malaysian cafe racer enthusiasts to be a place that welcomes not only bikers but also families and friends who want a cool place to hang out.

Seru for Gaza is free to join and proceeds from Rosco’s cafe purchases will be donated to Palestine through MyFundAction, a Malaysian non-profit organisation run by youth.

Rosco, a family-friendly biker hangout in Kuala Lumpur (Credit: Rosco)

For the uninitiated, a cafe racer is a type of motorcycle that has been modified for improved speed and handling for quick rides over short distances. This genre of motorcycles originated in London in the early 1960s.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.