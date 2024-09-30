Have You Met A Pet Psychic Before? We Find Out What It’s All About

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Ever wonder what your pet is thinking or saying? If you did, you might want to try a session with a pet psychic.

A pet psychic is someone who can communicate with animals through psychic means. It’s similar to meeting a psychic but pet psychics help translate what your pet is feeling or saying into words.

Since it’s the first time we heard of it, we spoke to pet psychic Mickey Chui, after spotting her booth at The Curve to learn more about it.

Chui explained that pet psychic refers to a “spiritual and soulful” communication between a person and an animal. Through this connection, she’s able to understand what the animals are thinking and trying to express.

Chui said she first realized she could connect with the pet’s spirit and communicate with animals when she could understand some of the things her pet dog wanted to express.

She has studied Taoism for over ten years, learning how to communicate with souls similarly to the work of Taoist priests. She sees her ability to communicate with pets a blessed gift from the heavenly gods.

Helping pet owners communicate with disabled or sickly pets

When asked what was the most memorable or touching session she had, she said it was when she helped pet owners communicate with their deaf or blind pets.

She said communicating with disabled animals was difficult but very rewarding when she could help pet owners and their furkids communicate on a deeper level.

She shared that she once helped a woman communicate with her deaf dog and it took several tries.

When she successfully established a connection and conveyed what the dog wanted to express to its owner, the owner was incredibly moved and shed tears.

The dog expressed its thanks to its owner for loving and caring despite having to deal with its health issues. The dog suffered from liver and bladder issues and thanked the owner for taking it to the vet but felt sorry for the expenses incurred.

The dog also expressed hope that it would be their pet again in the next life. Chui said pets often wish to be with their owners again in the next life when they’re about to pass. For those who believe in religions like Buddhism, Chui said some pets might even reincarnate into humans in the next lifetime.

Even after the dog had passed due to old age, the owner was still grateful to Chui for helping her beloved pet communicate its last words to her. The owner’s words stuck with Chui for a long time, knowing she managed to help a pet and its owner bond for the last time.

Helping to resolve fighting among pets

Pet psychics can also help pet owners resolve pet fights. A few weeks ago, Chui had a customer who found her through a referral and asked her for help because their two dogs kept fighting.

The owner was at their wit’s end because after fighting, the dogs would urinate and defecate everywhere. The owner said no amount of scolding or punishment worked.

Chui figured out that the dogs were fighting for the owner’s attention and advised her on how to train the dogs.

Some cat owners also approached her with similar issues and she managed to help owners resolve them. She explained that cats are hierarchical so she usually advised owners to define which cat is the “older sibling” to take on a leader role and look after the others and the household.

Has she communicated with other animals before?

Chui said most of her customers bring cats and dogs but she has communicated with other animals too. While studying in China, she attempted to communicate with larger animals such as goats, pigs, and cows in rural areas.

Surprisingly, Chui said it was easier to communicate with cows because they have a closer relationship with their owners and follow them wherever they go.

She observed that cows learn through interaction and close contact with their owners and thus, can understand their owners better. She found that animals that have fewer interactions with people are harder to communicate with.

What about communicating with dead pets?

As a pet psychic, pet owners also come to Chui to communicate with their dead pets.

Chui said she could communicate with the pets as long as they hadn’t reincarnated or moved on to their next life. She can do so by looking at the picture of the pets where their eyes are visible.

What if people don’t believe in pet psychics?

In this line of work, there will be unbelievers because it’s hard to prove. Chui said she has encountered sceptics but doesn’t force people to believe in what she can do. She believes everyone has their own beliefs and she respects that.

I don’t insist that people must believe in it because it’s like food preferences. Not everyone likes sweet things and the same principle applies here (pet psychic). Mickey Chui

