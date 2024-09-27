Hennessy X.O’s Crystal Revolution: Jean-Michel Othoniel Reimagines Luxury Cognac

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Hennessy, the venerable cognac house, has once again redefined luxury with its latest artistic collaboration.

Partnering with acclaimed French contemporary artist Jean-Michel Othoniel, Hennessy has transformed its X.O collection into a breathtaking fusion of fine art and premium spirits.

The collaboration has birthed two extraordinary creations: the Hennessy X.O Masterpiece and the Hennessy X.O Limited Edition.

Each piece is a marriage of tradition and innovation, infused with Othoniel’s signature brilliance and fascination with light and reflection.

Crystal and Oak: Blending Tradition with Luxury

The Hennessy X.O Masterpiece is a tour de force of craftsmanship.

A Baccarat crystal decanter, adorned with multi-facets, sits ensconced in hand-carved oak wood—a nod to Hennessy’s iconic barrels.

This piece is not merely a vessel for cognac; it’s a sculpture that elevates the art of imbibing to new heights.

The Hennessy X.O Masterpiece is a stunning limited edition decanter, showcasing a remarkable interplay of light and colour. (Pix: Moët Hennessy)

For those seeking a more accessible piece of this artistic venture, the Hennessy X.O Limited Edition offers a vibrant ruby-red gem encased in a golden metal structure.

Its intricate angles and facets play with light, creating a mesmerizing display that’s as much a feast for the eyes as the cognac within is for the palate.

Hennessy’s new X.O Limited Edition bottle includes intricate golden swirls symbolizing the movement and energy of the cognac’s ageing process, elevating both the drink and the artistic experience. (Pix: Moët Hennessy)

Collector’s Dream: A Unique Fusion of Art and Spirits

Nausicaa Charrier, Marketing Director of Moët Hennessy Malaysia and

Singapore explains that collaborations with visionary artists and designers are key to the brand’s innovation strategy.

Othoniel’s mastery of light, colour, and crystal brings a new dimension to our designs, elevating them to an unparalleled level of artistic expression.

This limited-edition collection presents an irresistible opportunity for cognac aficionados and art collectors alike.

The Hennessy X.O Limited Edition costs RM 1,069, while the exclusive Hennessy X.O Masterpiece—limited to just 150 pieces worldwide—commands a princely sum of 38,000€ (approximately RM190,800).

The collaboration is part of Hennessy’s ongoing strategy to appeal to art collectors and luxury spirits enthusiasts alike. (Pix: Moët Hennessy)

Crafted by Hennessy: Exhibition Unveiling at The Exchange, TRX

As if the decanters themselves weren’t enough of a draw, Hennessy is offering enthusiasts an immersive experience.

“Crafted, by Hennessy,” an innovative exhibition at The Exchange, TRX, will open its doors on 25 October, inviting visitors to witness the collection and experience Hennessy’s savoir-faire firsthand.

In a world where luxury is often mass-produced, Hennessy’s collaboration with Othoniel is a beacon of bespoke craftsmanship and artistic vision.

It’s not just a drink; it’s a masterpiece that happens to contain one of the world’s finest cognacs.

