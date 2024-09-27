Can A Sound Bath Really Chill You Out? We Put It To The Test At Wellfest!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Uols ever heard of a sound bath and thought, “What’s that ah?”

Well, the TRP peeps were just as clueless until we got a chance to dive into a Deep Restorative Sound Bath session with OhanaJo Studio at Gamuda Land’s Wellfest, and it was like nothing we’ve ever experienced.

Spoiler: it’s all about good vibes, literally!

So… What Exactly is a Sound Bath?

Ok, so a sound bath is basically a meditative experience where you let sound waves do all the work. No, seriously… You just lie down, close your eyes, and relax while the vibrations from different sounds and instruments wash over you.

From the soothing hum of whalesongs to the gentle tinkling of wind chimes, the sounds are there to heal and scrub away your sorrows.

Think of it like a musical massage for your mind, body and soul that helps you relax and de-stress. It’s a unique way to unwind and find some inner peace.

But it’s not just random noises. Jojo Struys, the genius behind OhanaJo Studio, says sound healing is like a magical energy boost that melts away stress and tension.

She says that “sound is energy”, and different notes vibe with different parts of your body, clearing out any stuck or stagnant energy.

What Happens During a Sound Bath?

As soon as we stepped into the session, Jojo’s chill vibe hit us like a wave of zen. We plopped down on yoga mats, did some lazy stretches, and then closed our eyes to focus on our breathing.

The sound therapy started off nice and easy, with Jojo’s calming voice guiding us. The room filled with the soothing sounds of Tibetan singing bowls, crystal bowls, gongs, and a bunch of other instruments we couldn’t name if our lives depended on it. But once we got into it, it brought a calmness that’s hard to explain.

Jojo says that these sounds create vibrations that “calm the nervous system” and bring your body back into balance.

The best part? You don’t really have to do anything.

Unlike traditional meditation, where you’re fighting to quiet your mind (and probably thinking about what to makan for dinner), a sound bath lets you relax completely.

Jojo said that sound baths are deeply relaxing, but also emotional for some. People with stress, anxiety, or insomnia often feel a weight lifted after a session.

So we have a lot of people who come in from the corporate world, they come in after work for the night classes, and, you know, they’ve been battling through traffic and what have you, and they just sit there and they go *sigh* — it’s just this relief. You know, it’s like an emotional release. It’s stress relief. So very good if you’ve got stress and tension because it helps you to slow down and to just connect with yourself. OhanaJo Founder Jojo Struys.

Honestly, after 10 minutes in, we were completely lost in the sounds—like floating on a cloud. It’s no wonder people swear by this method to relieve stress.

Jojo even mentioned that some people experience an emotional release and even cry during the session. It’s all part of letting go of the emotional baggage we carry.

Why Sound Baths Work

Jojo is a firm believer in the power of sound healing, saying it works wonders by calming your racing thoughts and grounding you in the present.

Meditation is tough because our minds are like “wild horses,” she says, constantly racing with thoughts. But with sound healing, you don’t have to force yourself to sit still or quiet your mind. The soundwaves naturally guide you to a peaceful state.

So when you slow down, when you slow down your breath, everything becomes more relaxed, that’s when the body starts to heal. OhanaJo Founder Jojo Struys.

For those of us who find meditation a struggle (because, let’s be real, those intrusive thoughts can be wild)…

Jojo totally gets it! And says meditation can be tricky because it’s all about staying in the present, and we often stress about the past or future.

She suggests focusing on breathing and counting, but if that’s not your style, there are other options.

“But people who are not great with breathing techniques might prefer visualization, because they imagine they’re on a beach, and suddenly it’s easy for them to feel the beach, to even imagine the sea salt in your hair—some people, they would actually even prefer to move. So then you do movement meditation—there’s even dance, walking in nature,” Jojo says, noting that there are plenty of other methods to explore.

Jojo also mentions that sound healing helps relieve tension. “Stiff joints, bad backs or emotional angst, if you’re angry or frustrated,” the vibrations can help release that strain, leaving you feeling lighter.

Should You Try It?

If you’ve ever felt stressed or struggled with meditation, a sound bath could be the perfect solution. It’s an ideal way to relax, reset, and emerge feeling completely rejuvenated.

As Jojo puts it, “Leave all those busy, chaotic thoughts. Just leave it one side, so that your body, which already knows how to heal, we just got to stay out of our own way. So when you slow down, when you slow down your breath, everything becomes more relaxed, that’s when the body starts to heal.”

And the good news? You can still catch this incredible experience at Gamuda Land’s Wellfest, happening this Saturday until October 27.

It’s Malaysia’s largest wellness festival, and you’ll find it across four townships—Gamuda Cove, Gamuda Gardens, twentyfive7, and Horizon Hills.

Apart from sound baths, there’s yoga, HIIT, Zumba, mindfulness workshops, and even a Tesla Kids Driving Experience for the little ones.

So, don’t miss out. Head to Wellfest and leave feeling like a brand-new, healthier person!

