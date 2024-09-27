ASUS Vivobook: AI So ‘Pandai’ You’ll Wonder How You Lived Without It!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

You’ve heard the buzz about Artificial Intelligence (AI), right? Even our PMX is all hyped about how AI is shaking things up and helping Malaysia step into the future. But let’s be real, what’s all the fuss about? And how does it actually make your life better, ah?

So, What is AI, Actually?

Okay, let’s break it down. AI is tech that can learn and make decisions. It’s not like the old-school software that just follows instructions like a robot. AI can adapt and get smarter over time, just like you!

Imagine your laptop as not just a boring machine, but a smart buddy that knows your vibe. It helps you finish your sentences, suggests what to watch next, or even blocks out annoying noises during your video calls. Pretty awesome, right?

Say Hello to the ASUS Vivobook S 15

Let us introduce you to the ASUS Vivobook S 15. This bad boy features Copilot+, an AI assistant that’s way cooler than Siri or Alexa, no joke!

It comes with a CPU and a GPU with AI acceleration capabilities and a neural processing unit (NPU) which handles high computational AI demands at lower power and enhances the efficiency of running AI workloads.

And here’s the kicker: it can handle all that without needing the internet all the time. So if your Wi-Fi is acting up, no stress, just keep working!

Speed and Power

The ASUS Vivobook S 15 is super fast! It can find your photos, emails, or files quicker than you can say “copy-paste.”

During video calls, it can do live translations for you—so you can finally have smooth conversations without the language barrier. And it even has voice command so you can feeling-feeling like you’re Iron Man.

Thanks to its Snapdragon® X Elite Processor, multitasking is a breeze. Whether you’re working on your assignments, creating art, or binge-watching the latest series, this laptop can keep up with you, no sweat.

With 32 GB of LPDDR5X memory, you’ve got a powerhouse that can tackle everything from everyday tasks to heavy-duty software like Adobe Creative Suite. Whether you’re a professional, student, or creative, this laptop’s power guarantees a seamless and productive workflow.

A Visual Treat for Your Eyes

If you love watching movies, game or doing graphic design, the Vivobook S 15 won’t let you down.

Its 15.6-inch 3K 120 Hz ASUS Lumina OLED display, with 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut and Dolby Atmos audio, delivers an exceptional audiovisual experience, ideal for productivity and entertainment.

Colors pop, and the sound is so immersive, that it feels like you’re in a cinema, even at home.

And let’s not forget how good it looks! Weighing just 1.42 kg and only 14.7 mm thin, it’s easy to bring along to a café or wherever you like to chill and work. Stylish without being bulky—perfect for any lifestyle.

The Perfect Tool to Boost Your Productivity and Creativity

This laptop comes with a cool app called StoryCube that helps keep you organised and helps spark your creativity by giving you suggestions for writing, designing, or brainstorming.

So whether you’re drafting an essay or planning a project, it’s like having a creative buddy right there with you!

The 70 Wh battery provides up to 19+ hours of use, with fast charging and ASUS USB-C® Easy Charge. So, you stay on it without constantly hunting for a power outlet.

Connectivity is another area where the Vivobook S 15 excels. With USB4® ports, WiFi 7 (which reaches blazing speeds up to 5.8 Gbps), and a range of other ports like HDMI® and microSD slots, it ensures you’re always plugged into your digital life.

Plus, it includes an RGB backlit keyboard, a dedicated Copilot key for instant access to AI tools — including Copilot, Live Captions, and Cocreator — and an expansive touchpad with intuitive gesture controls.

Pick Your Style

The ASUS Vivobook S 15 comes in two versions here in Malaysia, starting from RM4,899: a premium one with the Snapdragon X Elite platform and a more affordable option with the Snapdragon X Plus platform.

Both give you the same dope AI features, so whether you want a top-tier machine or something more budget-friendly, ASUS has got your back.

So stop wondering what AI can do and just start doing, because ASUS Vivobook S 15 is here to show you what’s possible.

