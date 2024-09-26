Forget The Viral Spots, Here Are 5 Must Try “Hidden Gems” For Banana Leaf Meals

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysia is renowned for its diverse culinary scene, shaped by various cultures. Among its most beloved dishes is the Banana Leaf meal, a tradition brought over by Indian labourers during British colonisation.

This meal served on a banana leaf, has become a favourite for Malaysians of all backgrounds.

Here are 5 underrated Banana Leaf restaurants to try.

Kavita Banana Leaf

This restaurant is situated at Taman Selera Jalan Othman, Petaling Jaya and is known for its home-cooked style food.

Another plus point of this place is the wide range of choices that can be enjoyed by vegetarians and non-vegetarians.

There are also authentic Indian snacks that is available in the restaurant.

Puchong Chettinad Mess

Located in Puchong’s Bandar Puteri, tucked away on the first floor of an unassuming shophouse, Puchong Chettinad Mess is not so much a hidden gem anymore, drawing lunchtime crowds with its flavourful yet basic meal.

The no-frills dining area delivers swift, pleasant service, as the family-run business has prospered for over 10 years.

Every day, specials are listed on a blackboard to go along with mainstays like the well-liked Mutton Varuval, which has tender meat and a lot of spices, and crispy Chicken 65.

When it’s available, don’t miss the unusual crab curry or the delicious fried squid. Free-flowing water is available, but there are no fancy drinks.

Sri Vinayaga Curry House

This is yet another restaurant known for its food that is equivalent to home-cooked food. Situated in Bandar Baru Ampang, it has a simple Indian restaurant vibe but serves food that is fit for a King!

According to many Google reviews, the restaurant offers a variety of choices for its customers.

With offerings like mutton varuval and a variety of vegetable dishes, you would leave the restaurant with a full belly and a happy heart.

Sri Ganapathi Mess

A hidden gem worth checking out is Sri Ganapathi Mess if you’re wishing for real banana leaf rice! This place is hidden away in a bungalow in Sekyen 1, Petaling Jaya.

It serves limitless refills of rice, papadom, and side dishes. You should try their crispy fried squid and shrimp.

To go with the meal, choose from a fish curry, chicken curry, or dhal. The variety and flavour of the dishes more than make up for the slightly above-average price.

Yap Kee Banana Leaf

Yap Kee, over a century-old kopitiam in Klang, blends Chinese coffee shop traditions with Indian cuisine.

The restaurant was established in 1923.

Inside, vendors serve authentic banana leaf rice with flavourful sides like chicken curry and fried chicken.

This fusion of cultures attracts customers looking for both coffee and a hearty Indian meal under one roof.

The unique combination of traditional kopitiam offerings with Indian food has made Yap Kee a beloved dining spot, popular for its rich cultural heritage and deliciouss variety.

Try these 5 restaurants and let us know what you think of them.

