Checklist: Workshops & Events Happening In Klang Valley This Weekend

It’s nearly the end of September and time seems to fly faster with so many things to do around the city! Here’s what’s in store this weekend.

Malam Akustik | 27 Sept | REXKL | 8pm-11.30pm | Free entry

Food Fiction in REXKL is holding an acoustic night featuring acoustic performances and poetry. It’s an intimate event where you can discover new local acts and talents and help support the growth of indie artists and more.

Deaf Comedy Jam | 27 Sept | KL Comedy Corner | 9pm onwards | RM40/pax

Deaf Comedy Jam is an inclusive standup comedy show where the aim is to break barriers with laughter. It’s the first-of-its-kind event here. Expect a night filled with laughter, clever punchlines, and hilarious observations that anyone deaf or hearing can enjoy.

A professional sign language translator Calysta Tay will be joining to bring every joke, punchline, and story to life to deaf audience members. Some of the featured acts include Hindra Bose, Russell Curtis, Nicholas Lim, Preethina, King, Sujesh, and Kuah Chin Chong. Remember to get your tickets here.

The Hepii People | 27-29 Sept | Central Market | 10am-10pm | Free public event

You know the drill! The theme this week is all about being chilled out and happy. To help you reach ultimate happiness, there’ll be Hepii buskers and a Kpop Random Play Dance Challenge where you can dance and win RM500. You can also get artistic and crafty at two workshops: Balloon Doodling and Slime Workshop. Last but not least, many local vendors are prepared to provide retail therapy. Don’t forget to join the Hepii giveaway too!

Ribbons and Dreams | 27-29 Sept | Bangsar Shopping Centre | 10am-10pm | Free public event

Pasar Seloka and Whip Events’s Ribbons and Dreams is another market where you can go on retail therapy.

Pasar Seloka Weekend Picnic | 28-29 September | Menara Mustapha Kamal | 10am-6pm | Free public event

Pasar Seloka is also holding a Pasar Seloka Weekend Picnic on 28 and 29 September from 10am to 6pm at Menara Mustapha Kamal, PJ Trade Centre. Meanwhile, interested vendors can fill out the Google Form here to reserve your space.

Build A Cat Tree Tower | 28 Sept | The Wood Place | 10am-2pm | RM395

The Wood Place will guide participants in building a solid wood cat tree tower. The solid wood cat tree tower is proven to be pretty sturdy against cat claws and more (as proven by one of their former participants).

Participants will be using rubberwood and pinewood to build a tower strong enough for cats to climb, exercise, relax, and doze off. The class is beginner-friendly and materials will be provided. Remember to send them a DM through Instagram to book your spot.

Polymer Clay Earrings Workshop | 28 Sept | GMBB | 2pm-5pm | RM129/pax, RM250/2 pax

Macaron Clay Co is holding a beginner-friendly polymer clay earrings workshop at the Reading Corner (opposite Booku Gallery) at Level 3, GMBB. Participants will be learning the basic knowledge and process of making customised polymer clay earrings. All tools and materials will be provided. Don’t forget to register your place in the Google Form here.

Vintage, Thrift & Art (VTA) Fest 2024 | 28-29 Sept | The Spine @ PJKita | 10am-10pm | Ticketed event

The VTA Fest 2024 is exactly as it sounds. It’s a market where you can find all the vintage thrift, and art items at The Spine @ PJKita Community & Business Centre in Kelana Jaya. In addition the the market, there’ll be car boot sales, food trucks, a Rhapsody Show, a modified/custom car exhibit, kopitiam coffee, and more. Remember to get your tickets here to avoid disappointment.

Asia Pop-Culture Convention | 28-29 Sept | Pavilion Exhibition Centre Bkt Jalil | 10am-6pm | Ticketed event

Asia Pop Con 2024 is a one-stop event for anything related to pop culture so expect to dive into a world of iconic characters, legendary toys, epic cosplays, and more. You might even find your favourite collectible items here and meet your superstars at the meet-and-greet sessions. Remember to get your tickets here.

The Art of Pro Wrestling | 29 Sept | Pavilion Exhibition Centre Bkt Jalil | 3pm-4pm | Ticketed event

Learn all about pro wrestling in Malaysia at the Asia Pop-Culture Convention at Pavilion Exhibition Centre Bukit Jalil on 29 September. The founder of pro wrestling in Malaysia, Shaukat and the other wrestling professionals form an exclusive panel to share about “The Art of Pro Wrestling” with anyone curious. Remember to get your tickets to Asia Pop Con 2024 here!

Mr Bear’s Brownie Birthday Party | 29 Sept | REXKL | 3pm-5pm | Free entry

It’s Mr. Bear’s birthday and everyone is invited to celebrate at Food Fiction. There’ll be a poetry open mic session and lots of tasty brownies from Bak’d to enjoy.

Carne Y Calor | 29 Sept | Pisco Bar | 5pm onwards | Free public event

This Sunday, it’s all heat and flavour at Carne Y Calor at Pisco Bar KL. Chef Bonnin will be at the BBQ grill serving up tasty eats while you sip on sangrias. DJ Coco will also be spinning at the decks to liven up the gastronomic experience.

