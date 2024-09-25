Break Free & Mix It Up: Monkey Shoulder Is Taking Over KL Bars!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

When the sun sets and the city lights flicker on, it’s time to unleash the mischief with Monkey Shoulder!

This September and October, the free-spirited whisky brand is transforming ordinary nights into extraordinary experiences with a series of electrifying bar takeovers.

Imagine vibrant music, lively games, and trendy spaces all coming together to give your weekends a fresh twist.

Ready to mix it up?

Hit up your favourite bars as Monkey Shoulder teams up with the hottest spots in town.

Game On: Win Exclusive Monkey Shoulder Swag

Grab your crew and dive into nights filled with epic music, thrilling games, and unbeatable vibes.

For adventurous souls, spontaneous games offer a chance to win exclusive Monkey Shoulder merchandise.

And don’t miss Monkey Hour, where you can snag a Monkey Shoulder token for a free glass of whisky and enter a lucky draw to win a full bottle!

The night pulses with an electrifying DJ lineup featuring DJ Leonard Sinclair, Queen T, LZZY, Ann Jo, Ashes, Sherry Alyssa, Exclusive Pete and more, ensuring you dance the night away with every beat.

