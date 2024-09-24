Mindful & Demure Driving Is The Way To Better Petrol Consumption – Here’s Why

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Is the brand of petrol you use really responsible for how fast the petrol gauge drops? Or are there hidden culprits behind your frequent trips to the station?

While it’s easy to point fingers at the fuel itself, the truth is, there are several factors at play… and some of them are within your control.

It’s not just about the petrol

It’s tempting to think that switching to a different brand or premium-grade fuel will magically improve your fuel efficiency. But here’s the reality – unless your car specifically requires premium fuel, you won’t see much of a difference.

According to experts, the impact of fuel grade on most cars is so small it’s practically microscopic. Instead, focus on what you can control, like driving habits, vehicle maintenance, and even something as simple as clearing out the mess in your car.

Bad driving habits are sabotaging your fuel efficiency

Let’s face it – we’ve all been guilty of revving the engine a little too enthusiastically or braking hard at the last minute. But, did you know that these habits are not just dangerous but also detrimental to your wallet?

Aggressive driving, which includes rapid acceleration and harsh braking, can lower your fuel mileage by up to 30% on the highway and 40% in stop-and-go traffic. Yikes!

Speeding is another big no-no when it comes to fuel efficiency. Once you hit around 80 km/h, your fuel economy starts to drop drastically. And no, you won’t get there that much faster by speeding – you’ll just end up burning more fuel. Keeping your speed in check is an easy way to see improvements in your mileage.

Vehicle maintenance: More than just for show

Regular maintenance has a direct impact on how efficiently your car burns fuel. Simple things like changing the engine oil, replacing air filters, ensuring your tires are properly inflated, or just giving it regular washes can make a big difference.

For instance, driving with under-inflated tires increases rolling resistance, meaning your engine has to work harder to move the car, which leads to more fuel consumption.

And don’t underestimate the importance of oil changes. Over time, engine oil becomes contaminated with dirt and debris, reducing its ability to lubricate the engine effectively. Regular oil changes ensure that your engine runs smoothly, helping it burn fuel more efficiently.



In fact, poorly maintained oil can reduce fuel efficiency by up to 2%. While this might seem small, those savings can add up over time.

Lighten your load: The power of decluttering

Here’s something that might surprise you: what’s in (or on) your car could be hurting your mileage! Every kilogram of excess weight means your engine has to work harder, and this increases fuel consumption. If you’ve been using your car boot as an extra storage space, it’s time to Marie Kondo that mess!

Also, roof racks or external cargo carriers can create drag, further reducing your fuel efficiency. So unless you absolutely need them, ditch those extra accessories for a smoother, more aerodynamic ride.

Wanna know more about how driving habits affect fuel consumption? Watch our video below!

At the end of the day, improving your car’s fuel efficiency isn’t rocket science. It’s about making smarter decisions both in how you drive and how you maintain your car. Next time you’re tempted to blame the fuel, ask yourself – is it the petrol, or is it me?

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.