This Job Stinks – Literally! Meet The Sewerage ‘Ninjas’ Saving The Environment

Uols remember the viral drama when the Seine River spilt its dirty secrets at the Paris Olympics and how athletes were throwing up and kena stomach aches after swimming in the water?

Even after they tried to clean up the river like crazy, and French politicians tried so hard to convince everyone the water was sparkling clean, people still gave it the side-eye. And no surprise la, swimmers still ended up feeling legit sick ok, as it turns out that the water was teeming with E. coli and maybe some other nasty bugs. Yucks, kan?

Wastewater Treatment is No Joke

This incident just goes to show how important it is to treat wastewater properly. The last thing you want is a toxic environment near you.

That’s where our unsung heroes from Indah Water Konsortium (IWK) Sdn Bhd come into the picture. These guys are the true sewerage “ninjas” – silently working behind the scenes to keep everything flowing smoothly.

Heroes in 3D work.

Since 1994, IWK has been doing the dirty work (literally). They make sure all the wastewater gets treated properly before returning to our rivers.

A solid sewerage system is not just “nice to have” – it’s a must if we want clean water, healthier lives, and a safer environment.

Thanks to IWK, we can flush our toilets without any worries. These guys manage almost 9,000 treatment plants and network pumping stations, 22,000 kilometres of underground pipelines, which serve around 29 million Malaysians! 🫡

It’s Tough Work, But Somebody’s Gotta Do It

Okay, so there are two types of sewerage systems in Malaysia: connected systems and traditional ones.

Connected systems, where all the sewage travels through underground pipes to treatment plants. And traditional systems, like septic tanks, are more DIY, where your waste gets stored on-site for a while. Not exactly glamorous, but it gets the job done.

IWK is in charge of making sure this whole setup doesn’t go to, well, crap… And let’s be real—working in the sewerage industry is not for the manja-manja type. It’s a tough gig!

We’re talking dirty, dangerous, and difficult work, or as the pros call it, “3D.” From handling hazardous materials to crawling through tight spaces, the people working on our sewage systems are real-life superheroes.

So the least we can do is pay our bills on time to keep them (and us) safe, kan!?

Your IWK Bill is Like Netflix – But for a Clean Environment!

Look, paying your IWK bill is just like your Netflix subscription – but instead of getting your entertainment fix, you’re keeping the city’s, town’s and kampung’s environment safe for everybody.

And because IWK is all about delivering top-notch service, they really appreciate it when you pay your bill on time. In 2023, more than 90% of people did, because they know it’s crucial to keep things running smoothly.

But if you’re having trouble paying your bill—Don’t worry la, IWK has your back! They offer instalment plans and rebates for households that need a bit of extra help.

From October 2022 to December 2023, they gave out RM183,000 in rebates to those who are underprivileged under their e-kasih program! Power, right?

Not only that – if you pay your bills online using their e-bill system, you can get a rebate of RM2. It’s easy-peasy and you’re helping the environment big time by going paperless too! Want to know more? Just head over HERE.

So, jangan tunggu lama-lama to pay your bills because keeping the environment safe is a shared responsibility.

