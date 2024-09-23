Information Overload Is No Joke And This Is Why

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In today’s digital age, information is everywhere.

From social media feeds to news articles, we’re constantly bombarded with data. This constant influx can lead to a phenomenon known as information overload.

While things were more streamlined back then, smartphones and social media have overtaken the process of obtaining information that in some cases, we find ourselves scrolling endlessly while absorbing all sorts of content.

The problem arises when we do not have the knowledge of how to process the overload.

To put it simply, if you keep storing information inside a hard drive, eventually it will become full and nothing more can go in.

The thing about the human brain is that the capacity is limitless. It’s just that you will either automatically forget things that are not relevant to you.

Digital overload. Picture for illustration purposes. Image: Freepik.

What is Information Overload?

Information overload occurs when individuals receive more information than they can effectively process.

This can lead to feelings of stress, anxiety, and decreased productivity. While it’s impossible to avoid information overload completely, there are strategies to manage it effectively.

Strategies to Cope with Information Overload

Take the time to curate your content. If need be, unfollow or mute accounts that contribute to noise.

What can be effective is personalizing your feed by following reliable sources and muting keywords that you feel contribute nothing to your general wellbeing.

One example is if you’re not a K-pop fan and feel like you’re seeing too many Korean pop materials floating across your timeline, mute the keywords. Take note that this works on Twitter.

For other social media platforms, try using content blockers to limit distractions.

Another thing you can do which requires a bit of willpower is to set time limits.

Allocate specific time for checking news or social media or use productivity applications to track time spent online.

If you feel overwhelmed, force yourself to put the device away and take a break.

Digital Detox

This brings us to digital detoxing. It is very important to spend some time away from screens and engage in activities that don’t involve technology.

Perhaps you can also create a technology-free zone in your home where can do things like meditation or yoga to reduce stress. This is where you can focus on the present moment to avoid getting overwhelmed.

Whenever the screen looks like it’s making you stressed, practice deep breathing to calm your mind.

Remember, it’s okay to disconnect and take a break from the constant stream of information.

By implementing these strategies, you can better manage information overload and improve your overall wellbeing.

