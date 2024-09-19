The Fun Isn’t Over! Here’s A List Of Activities To Keep You Busy This Weekend

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The holidays might be over (for now) but that doesn’t mean the fun times are. This weekend, there are still many activities and happenings going on around Klang Valley. It’s time to get out and explore!

Slide the Curve | Until 22 Sept | The Street @ The Curve | 10am-10pm | Ticketed entry

It’s your chance to ride the first water slide in the mall at Slide the Curve before it’s all packed up. The inflated giant slides and wading pool offer a thrilling and quick way to cool off from the heat within the mall’s vicinity.

To chill out and pretend you’re at the beach, head over to the Healing Zone where umbrellas and lounge chairs have been set up for you. To get your passes, head over to Slide the Curve’s official website here.

Scrabble Fun Play | Until 22 Sept | IPC Shopping Centre | 11am-6pm | Free public event

The Scrabble Showdown at IPC Shopping Centre features Fun Play sessions, a Speed Competition, a Pictionary challenge, and more until Sunday. Anyone is welcome to play or challenge their loved ones to a game of Scrabble or UNO for free at the event too. It’s time to test the prowess of your vocabulary! There are also special offers, promotions, and chances to win prizes at the event.

Be Happy Bazaar | 20-22 Sept | Central Market | 10am-10pm | Free public event

This week, the theme is Be Happy at the Central Market so shop, eat, and listen to live music to your heart’s content! While you’re in the area, you can check out other interesting activities nearby such as batik painting and more.

Joanne Kam: Malaysia’s Queen of Comedy | 20 & 21 Sept | KL Comedy Corner | 9pm | RM80/pax

The Queen of Comedy, Joanne Kam, will be reigning at KL Comedy Corner for two nights so expect hilarious chaos. Remember to get your tickets here.

Miniso x Chiikawa Pop-Up Store | 20 Sept-6 Oct 2024 | Pavilion Bukit Jalil | 10am-10pm | Free public event

Fans of Chiikawa, Hachiware, and Usagi will be thrilled with Malaysia’s first-ever Miniso x Chiikawa Pop-up store at Pavilion Bukit Jalil. Get ready to be the first to shop exclusive merchandise and grab limited-edition gifts that are only available at this special pop-up.

Extrovert/Introvert Bazaar | 21-22 Sept | Pier8@Gravit8 | 3pm-10pm | Free public event

Check out the local wares and support local businesses at the Extrovert//Introvert Bazaar this weekend. The two-day bazaar in Klang features live performances, free workshops, and tasty treats to keep your tummy filled throughout the day.

Linoprint on Fabric | 21 & 22 Sept | GMBB | 11am-1pm | RM150/pax

Sama-Sama Studios is holding a BYOC (Bring your own clothing) workshop where participants can design their own fabric prints and customise their own clothes. Participants would be guided on how to design their own linocut design and have it printed on their old shirts or t-shirts.

All tools and materials will be provided. Participants just need to bring their own clothes. Remember to book your spot by sending a DM to the Instagram account above. Slots are limited so hurry up!

Augmented Reality Festival KL | Until 30 Nov 2024 | Downtown KL | Free public event

The first Augmented Reality Festival in Kuala Lumpur is held at 15 locations around downtown KL with 30 AR activations. The “exhibit” is displayed in four exciting programmes: StreetARt, ARca, Artworks, and CheritAR. Guests just need to scan the QR codes beside each artwork to bring the artworks to life. For more information, head over to ArtFestKL’s Instagram page.

Crayon Shin-Chan Experience | Until 10 Dec 2024 | Pavilion Bukit Jalil | 10am-10pm | Ticketed event

Malaysia’s first-ever Crayon Shin-Chan Experience is at Pavilion Bukit Jalil until 10 December this year. It’s your chance to revisit and explore Shin-Chan’s playful world with a Van Goh-inspired twist. Just don’t flash people. Just don’t do it but do remember to get your tickets here.

