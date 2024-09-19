Embrace The Ocean’s Spirit: Discover Horizon Watches’ Nemo Collection Inspired By Jules Verne’s Adventures

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Jules Verne universe continues to be highlighted in Horizon Watches founder and designer Fred Bekher’s watch designs in the latest collection aptly named, “Nemo.”

Captain Nemo is a character who appeared in two of Verne’s science fiction books, Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea (1870) and The Mysterious Island (1875).

The Nemo collection is the sequel to Horizon Watches’ first collection, the –N-. Unlike the –N-, Nemo is smaller and thinner on the wrist while still retaining all the traits synonymous with Horizon watches.

Nemo Abyss Nemo Golden Hour Nemo Coral

The brand’s DNA include the two-part case construction; an Integrated Date Display (IDD); and tall markers with a unique proprietary font style.

Although I was happy with how the-N-turned out, I wanted to create something that’s calmer and more subdued; while still retaining the signature style of the-N-. When I look at the prototypes of the Nemo, I think I may have created the best-looking diver with a high level of detailing this time. And I’m excited to share this with everyone. Fred Bekher, Horizon Watches founder and designer

The stainless steel bracelet strap is easily adjustable with its push button on each metal link to make micro-adjustments. However, there’s also a genuine leather or FKM rubber strap as an option. The Nemo watches also have a water resistance of up to 20ATM/200m.

The date window is cleverly designed to look like one of the hour markers. Picture shows the Nemo Abyss in low-light condition. Image: Red Army Watches.

An interesting design choice was to have the date window cleverly built into the design as one of the hour markers, giving it a uniform and sleek look on the watch face.

The date wheel is also coated in SuperLuminova like the rest of the hour markers to provide maximum legibility in low-light conditions.

There are seven models of the Horizon Watches Nemo and it’s available exclusively at Red Army Watches stores at Pavilion KL and 1Utama Shopping Centre. The Nemo collection of watches retails at RM5,565.

The other Jules Verne-inspired watches by Horizon Watches include the Nautilus and the Pilgrim collections.

