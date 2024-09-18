Think A Cup Won’t Make A Difference To The Environment? Think Again!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Did you know that Malaysia, with just 5% of Southeast Asia’s population, contributes a staggering 15% of the region’s carbon emissions?

This means that, on average, each person in Malaysia has a larger carbon footprint compared to many of our neighbours. It’s a sobering statistic that highlights the significant impact of our everyday choices on the environment.

But, let’s be honest – going full eco-warrior isn’t exactly a walk in the park.

Some people go all out, ditching single-use plastics and even growing their own veggies, but let’s face it – not everyone has the time or energy for that level of commitment.

But the truth is, while we as consumers might not drastically change the planet’s carbon footprint overnight, the little things we do still matter.

(Credit: Pixabay/Kevin Malik via Pexels)

Like switching to energy-saving LED bulbs or opting for locally-grown produce at the market. It might seem incredibly cilché, but these small efforts really do add up over time.

Reducing carbon emissions is a team effort.

Oil and gas companies produce fossil fuels, but it’s consumers, households, and businesses that drive demand and burn these fuels, generating carbon dioxide.

Single-use cups are a prime example of this: their production relies on fossil fuel-derived materials, and transporting them further increases carbon emissions.

While companies must be held accountable, we can help by making smarter choices, like using reusable bags and bringing your own cup for coffee runs.

Where do we start?

Well, why not begin at everyone’s favourite one-stop shop, 7-Eleven?

(Credit: 7-Eleven)

7-Eleven is committed to integrating sustainable practices into their operations, but they can’t do it alone. They’re inviting you to join them in their environmental efforts with their “Cawan Sendiri, Alam Bestari” campaign at 7CAFé by 7-Eleven!

If you Bring Your Own Cup to a 7CAFé, you’ll snag a sweet 5% discount on any coffee in-store.

Now, you can save some money while saving the planet! It’s a win-win!

7CAFé by 7-Eleven’s “Cawan Sendiri, Alam Bestari” campaign is a perfect example of how consumers and companies can work together to create change in our world. By choosing to use reusable cups, you’re making a positive impact on the environment while still enjoying your favourite drinks.

7-Eleven’s goal with the “Cawan Sendiri, Alam Bestari” campaign is to significantly reduce the number of disposable cups we use each month!

(Credit: freepik)

Every time you Bring Your Own Cup, you’re being part of something bigger. You’re contributing to a greener, cleaner future and showing the world that every small action counts. Environmental stewardship isn’t about being perfect – it’s about making better choices where we can.

Remember, you don’t need to change your entire life to make a difference.

Just start with one small step – like bringing your own cup to 7CAFé by 7-Eleven – and watch how those little efforts add up over time. Together, we can create a ripple effect that influences bigger changes, one coffee at a time!

