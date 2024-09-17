You Won’t Believe What This Salon Did To My Hair! [Review]

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Last week, TRP had the delightful opportunity to visit Eka Roots and try their renowned henna treatment – one of their earliest offerings and a staple at the salon.

The moment we stepped into their cosy bungalow in Bangsar, we knew we were in for something special. Eka Roots is not just a salon; it’s a sanctuary dedicated to hair wellness, and this sense of care was palpable throughout our experience.

During our visit, I had the pleasure of trying their 100% natural henna hair dye and treatment.

(Credit: TRP)

The process began with a consultation with Esther, one of the owners of Eka Roots, who assessed my hair type and colour, and thoughtfully picked out a shade that would complement my skin tone and existing hair colour.

And in case you thought henna is only limited to the classic reddish-brown colour, don’t worry – they got loads of colours to choose from, making it a versatile and organic alternative to conventional dyes.

Why choose Henna?

(Credit: TRP)

Besides being totally natural, henna is great for your hair. Unlike chemical-laden dyes that can leave your hair dry, or worse, damaged, henna strengthens and conditions your hair. It makes your hair soft, shiny, and nourishes it naturally. Best for those who got sensitive scalp, plus no ammonia and all that harmful nonsense. Trust me, your hair will thank you!

After the consultation, I was in the capable hands of Jack, one of Eka Roots’ talented stylists.

(Credit: TRP)

He took his time with my hair – sectioning it properly and making sure every strand is coated with henna. Once the henna was applied, I sat back for a relaxing 30-40 minute steam session, to allow the henna to deeply penetrate my hair and scalp.

While waiting, I had an amazing massage from Santini, their in-house masseuse from the Malaysian Association For The Blind (MAB). Her hands worked wonders, melting away any stress while I waited for the henna to set. Seriously, the massage alone was worth the trip.

One important aspect that sets Eka Roots apart is their Halal-consciousness.

(Credit: TRP)

They provide a range of Halal-certified products, including the internationally Halal-certified hair colour, ‘Number Three Hue’. For Muslim clients, private rooms and sessions can be arranged so that they can enjoy their treatment with confidence, comfort, and peace of mind.

Eka Roots prides itself on using only organic and vegan-friendly products.

(Credit: TRP)

The products at Eka Roots are carefully curated, and sourced from top organic brands across Italy, Japan, Korea, and the USA. Whether you’re dealing with sensitive skin, eczema, or are simply seeking gentler treatments, Eka Roots ensures their offerings won’t compromise the health of your hair.

Even their bleaching is gentler, as they use products that don’t damage the hair cuticles.

Apart from their signature hair treatments, Eka Roots offers a full range of beauty services to pamper you from head to toe.

They provide professional microblading and brow tattoo services, lash lift and tinting, manicures and pedicures, and of course, head and shoulder massages.

Perhaps the most remarkable aspect of Eka Roots is the sense of home.

(Credit: TRP)

From the moment you step in, there’s a warmth that envelops you. Gone are the nerves that can sometimes accompany visiting a professional salon. Instead, you’re greeted with calmness and joy, which is mirrored by the friendly and skilled team who treat your hair with the utmost care.

The atmosphere makes every visit feel like a retreat from the busy world outside. We left Eka Roots believing that hair care isn’t just a service – it’s a holistic, organic journey that should leave you feeling rejuvenated and cared for in every way.

Browse the treatments and prices on Eka Roots’ website and follow them on Facebook and Instagram to stay updated.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.



