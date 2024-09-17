4 Wheels Fest: A Celebration Of Outdoor Adventure And 4WD Vehicles

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Four-wheel drive (4WD) vehicles are becoming a popular choice for many people as outdoor activities like road trips, camping, and off-road exploration have gained more popularity in recent times.

As a way to cater to the growing community, the much-awaited 4 Wheels Fest, will be held on 28 and 29 September at Resorts World Awana in Genting Highlands from 10am to 7pm.

A Weekend For 4WD Enthusiasts and Families

This exciting festival aims to bring together 4WD owners, outdoor enthusiasts, and families for a weekend filled with adventure and entertainment.

With over 200 vehicles on display, visitors can explore a wide range of 4WD communities, enjoy live entertainment, and participate in family-friendly activities.

The event isn’t just for seasoned adventurers; it offers something for everyone, whether you’re an off-road enthusiast or simply a fan of rugged vehicle aesthetics.

Exclusive Deals And Prizes

Attendees will also have the chance to shop for accessories, gear, and merchandise at special event-exclusive prices.

To add to the excitement, up to RM35,000 in lucky draw prizes will be up for grabs, with sponsors including ARB, Old Man Emu, Tough Dog, RY Ventures, TJM, PIAA, HELLA, Bendix, YSS Suspension, Mannol, and Santapan by Kembara Kitchen.

Prizes include not just products but also experiences—visitors may even win a free stay at Resorts World Awana, placing them right in the heart of the festival action.

The Evolving Role Of 4WD Vehicles

“4WD vehicles have evolved from off-road warriors to versatile machines, blending adventure with practicality,” said event organizers By The Billions.

With more people escaping the hustle and bustle of city life, these vehicles provide the perfect way to explore the great outdoors, whether it’s a weekend camping trip or a cross-country adventure.

For those who simply appreciate the rugged look but prefer city streets, the event promises to deliver as well.

“Even if you’re not into off-roading but love the tough look of these vehicles, you’ll find something to enjoy here,” added the organizers.

Rainforest Trophy: A Legendary Off-Road Adventure

For those craving even more four-wheel excitement, the 4 Wheels Fest will also serve as the starting point for the Rainforest Trophy Expedition.

This prestigious 5-day, 4-night journey kicks off on September 29th and draws inspiration from the legendary Camel Trophy expeditions of the ’80s and ’90s.

Positioned as a tribute to those historic expeditions, the Rainforest Trophy offers participants a chance to relive the glory days of off-roading, including dressing the part in iconic “safari shirts” provided by Nakawan, an ANBOT brand.

500 Kilometers Of Pure Adventure

The Rainforest Trophy expedition spans over 500 kilometres, including a challenging 100-km off-road journey through the Tekai Trail near the borders of Taman Negara, concluding in Cherating, Pahang.

Along the route, participants will enjoy breathtaking scenery and experience the true grit of off-roading.

Automakers will also use the expedition as an opportunity to showcase their latest 4WD models, with Ford bringing its Ranger Raptor and GWM driving in with the Tank 300.

To ensure the event remains environmentally responsible, sponsor Nanostix will act as the expedition’s Environmental Officers, overseeing efforts to preserve Malaysia’s pristine rainforests.

Building A Community Of Adventure Enthusiasts

The 4 Wheels Fest and the Rainforest Trophy Expedition are more than just events—they’re about building a community of like-minded individuals who share a passion for the outdoors and adventure.

“These events create lasting memories, forge new friendships, and inspire others to explore the world around them,” the organizers said.

Registration And More Information

For those interested in participating or learning more about the 4 Wheels Fest or the Rainforest Trophy Expedition, visit the event page at https://linktr.ee/bythebillions.

Whether you’re a seasoned 4WD enthusiast or new to the scene, this event promises a weekend of excitement, exploration, and community.

The best part of all of this is that the admission for the event is free of charge.

