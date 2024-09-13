Urban Adventures & Eco Escapes With Timberland: From Kuala Lumpur To Janda Baik

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

On Thursday, September 12, a lively crew of urban explorers gathered at the Timberland store in Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, buzzing with excitement for a day of adventure and eco-friendly escapades.

Armed with Timberland Motion Access hiking shoes—boasting the TimberCush™ comfort system and TimberGrip™ outsole—they were primed to conquer the city trail around KL’s own jungle oasis, Bukit Nanas, also known as the KL Forest Eco Park.

These kicks delivered the essential support and traction needed, ensuring the hikers could revel in comfort as they embarked on their urban-meets-nature journey.

The hike wasn’t just about putting Timberland’s latest footwear to the test; it was a journey into the heart of where urban hustle meets nature’s serene embrace.

One of the standout moments? Navigating the series of suspension bridges that stretched across the lush canopy of this vital ecological haven.

These bridges didn’t just deliver a rush of adrenaline—they also offered a rare chance to stop and soak in the awe-inspiring views of Kuala Lumpur’s last remaining slice of virgin tropical rainforest.

It was a perfect blend of adventure and introspection, where city life and nature met in perfect harmony.

Bridging Nature and Cityscapes

The striking contrast between the city skyline and the lush greenery left a lasting mark on the explorers, underscoring the crucial need to protect these urban sanctuaries.

Trekking through the Bukit Nanas Forest Reserve, with its exhilarating suspension bridges and stunning views of the iconic KL Tower, offered an unforgettable adventure that perfectly captured the serenity of nature alongside the city’s vibrant pulse.

As they journeyed along the trail, participants dove into conversations about the importance of sustainable practices and how eco-friendly gear can inspire and support outdoor adventures.

This experience was a celebration of both nature’s tranquility and the city’s dynamic energy, highlighting the essential balance between the two.

Scenic Journey: Timbervan Adventure to Janda Baik

The adventure continued as the group hopped into ‘Timbervan’ MPVs and headed to the lush countryside of Janda Baik in Bentong, Pahang.

Nestled amidst verdant hills, “A Little Farm on the Hill” awaited with a hearty lunch and an enlightening tour of its organic farm.

It all started when a visionary couple, Pete Teo and his wife, architect Lisa Ngan, embarked on a mission to embrace a more sustainable lifestyle, leading them to establish their own farm.

Driven by a dream to create a self-sustaining ecosystem, they dedicated themselves to organic farming practices that honour and nurture the land.

Their journey is testimonial to the power of farm-to-table living, where every bite is a delicious reminder of the simple joys and stories behind sustainable practices and fresh, homegrown produce.

Streamside Vibes and Natural Rhythms

As the sun dipped past midday, the crew rolled into Tiarasa Escapes Glamping Resort—a perfect sanctuary for anyone craving that sweet spot between comfort and the great outdoors.

Nestled alongside a small, babbling stream that added a melodic backdrop to the setting, the cozy, open-air environment was alive with the sounds of nature.

Here, the Timberland styling workshop kicked off with a deep dive into the latest trends in outdoor fashion.

It was a scene where style met the wild, blending the best of both worlds.

Fashion Forward in the Wild

Participants were treated to a showcase of Timberland’s versatile apparel and footwear, crafted to effortlessly transition from the city streets to wilderness trails.

The session spotlighted the importance of selecting gear made from durable, sustainable materials that don’t skimp on style or functionality.

Expert stylists took the stage, demonstrating the art of layering—blending practicality with fashion to create looks that are ready for any outdoor escapade.

They highlighted key items like lightweight, weather-resistant jackets and breathable fabrics that adapt to varying climates.

Participants were encouraged to experiment with different combinations, learning to personalize their outdoor wardrobe while keeping comfort and sustainability in mind.

The workshop’s interactive nature allowed everyone to ask questions and receive personalized styling advice, ensuring they left with newfound confidence in their outdoor fashion choices.

Sustainable Focus: Zero-Waste Upcycling Workshop

Following the styling session, the focus shifted to sustainability with a zero-waste upcycling workshop led by Sabrina Choong from Zero Waste Malaysia.

Sabrina Choong, a passionate advocate for sustainable living, began by discussing the impact of waste on the environment and the importance of adopting zero-waste practices in daily life.

Participants were introduced to upcycling—transforming waste materials into new, useful products.

The hands-on session centred around creating body scrubs using coffee grounds, a common household waste item.

Choong explained how coffee grounds, often discarded after brewing, can be repurposed into an eco-friendly skincare product that exfoliates and rejuvenates the skin.

The workshop concluded with a discussion on integrating zero-waste practices into daily routines, from composting organic waste to choosing reusable products.

These workshops provided valuable skills and insights and fostered a sense of community among participants, united by a shared passion for style, sustainability, and the great outdoors.

Evening Gathering: Bonfire and Bonding

As night descended, the day wrapped up with a cozy bonfire session, where marshmallows met the open flames and laughter echoed through the cool evening air.

The warmth of the fire and the glow of the stars set the stage for an inviting vibe, perfect for kicking back and unwinding after a day packed with adventure.

Games and stories fostered a sense of camaraderie, reminding everyone of the simple pleasures that nature and friendship bring.

To further inspire their outdoor adventures, each participant received a custom Timberland outdoor cooking utensil set as a token of appreciation.

These beautifully crafted sets, designed with durability and environmental mindfulness in mind, were a perfect reminder of the day’s lessons and experiences.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.