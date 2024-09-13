Kicking The Habit: How This Dad Quit Smoking On His Own Terms

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Smoking is super common here in Malaysia, and statistically, guys do it more than girls. It’s so habitual that sometimes it feels like it’s just part of life. So when you actually think about quitting, it feels like a battle you’ll never win.

So, what’s it actually gonna take to make you stop?

It all boils down to one thing: priorities.

(Credit: TRP/jcomp via freepik)

What’s really important to you? Maybe it’s your health – not being out of breath from a short walk or coughing every other minute. Maybe it’s your wallet – smoking burns through money faster than you realise.

Or maybe, and this is a big one, it’s your family. Especially if you’re a new dad, that’s when things get real serious lah. You don’t want your kids breathing in secondhand smoke, you don’t wanna be panting just from playing catch with them, and sneaking out for a puff while out with the fam? Very leceh one.

“I have two kids now—I don’t want them growing up watching me smoke cigarettes. I don’t want them to pick up the habit,” shared a local Journalist, Hamzah Nazari, as he recounted his journey to quit smoking when he became the father of two boys.

You have to own quitting—you have to be the person who wants to quit the most. It doesn’t work if somebody else wants you to quit more than you want to quit. Hamzah Nazari.

Why is it so hard to quit?

(Credit: TRP)

There’s no easy way around this – quitting smoking is hard, and it’s not just about having strong willpower. Most people think they’re strong enough and they go cold turkey. But in reality, the cravings are no joke. Withdrawal symptoms like irritability, headaches, and the constant urge for one more stick often drive people back to the habit, time and time again.

You might also think, “Why not just switch to vaping?” But that’s just another trap. Vaping’s got its own problems – ever heard of “popcorn lungs”? It’s not exactly the ‘healthy’ alternative people think it is.

Quitting can feel like a lonely battle, especially when the people around you aren’t in the same fight. When everyone else is still smoking and you’re doing everything you can to stop, the FOMO can hit hard – and that only makes the struggle tougher.

“Quitting for the first day is the hardest,” said Hamzah. Although he experienced setbacks in his journey to quit smoking, he’s determined to keep trying.

So if you do fall off the bandwagon—just get back on. It’s understandable that you might fall off once in a while. Quitting an addiction is not easy. Hamzah Nazari.

But remember, you’re not alone!

(Credit: TRP)

If you’re serious about quitting, don’t go at it alone. Believe it or not, 85.2% of smokers in Malaysia want to quit too. So, you’re not the only one facing this challenge. Be proud! The fact that you’re even thinking about quitting is a huge step in the right direction.

“I know quitting cold turkey can be daunting, but you can get help. You have to own it though—you have to go out and find these things.” shared Hamzah, reflecting on how he didn’t quit smoking on his own.

A good place to start? Talk to your friendly neighbourhood pharmacist! They can offer guidance, support, and recommendations to help you get started. Nicotine replacement products like gums, patches or mouth sprays can help manage cravings and ease withdrawal symptoms, making the journey a bit easier.

Bottom line? If you’re super serious about quitting, don’t try to tough it out by yourself. Take the first step and focus on what really matters – your health, your family, and your future. You’re definitely a hero in our book!

But if you need some inspiration? Watch this video of how one dad successfully quit smoking – it might be just the motivation you need to start your own journey.

