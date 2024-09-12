Check Out These Exciting Events In KL Leading Up To Malaysia Day!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In the days leading up to Malaysia Day, there are tons to see and do! Have a look at the list below and see if any interests you.

Mid-Autumn Festival Under The Moonlight | Until 22 Sept| TRX City Park | 10am-10pm | Free public event

The Exchange TRX’s Mid-Autumn Festival features illuminated lantern tunnels, charming rabbit sculptures, and gourmet mooncake pop-ups from renowned brands. For families, there’ll be lantern-making workshops and guests get to participate in a traditional tea-tasting session as well. For more information, please visit The Exchange TRX’s social media pages.

READ MORE: Check Out These 8 Beautifully Packaged Halal Mooncakes In 2024

Kreatif KL Festival | 13 Sept onwards | Downtown KL | Free public event

Kreatif KL Festival will be held over three months to celebrate and highlight the city’s history, architecture, communities, and culture. The festival kicks off with Indian Ocean Triennial Australia (IOTA24) Exhibition by CULT Gallery at The Boombong on 12 September. There’ll be a range of events such as fashion shows, art installations, exhibits, performances, interactive tours, and culinary experiences during the festival’s duration.

READ MORE: Kwai Chai Hong’s “Drama Queen” Installation Pays Homage To Chinese Opera In Malaysia

REXKL Unity Market | 13-15 Sept | REXKL | 12pm-10pm | Free public event

Curators Lab and REXKL is holding the REXKL Unity Market to soothe your itch for retail therapy. The market features vintage and thrift items, artisan products, fashion accessories, and more. There’ll be yummy eats to enjoy in the area throughout the day too.

Comedy For Malaysia Dei! | 13-15 Sept | KL Comedy Corner | 9pm onwards | RM40

Comedy For Malaysia Dei! is a three-day comedy extravaganza featuring 20 of Malaysia’s funniest patriots. Expect a range of comedy styles from rising and seasoned comedians and have a good laugh together with the other Malaysians in the crowd. There’ll be meet-and-greet sessions and after-party hangouts planned too. Don’t forget to get your tickets here.

Moonbeam Narcissus Embroidery Workshop | 13-16 Sept | Starhill KL | 2pm-4pm | RM149/pax, RM270/2 pax

Embroidery artist CYan is holding a Moonbeam Narcissus embroidery workshop for four days at the Atrium in Starhill gallery. Participants will be guided on how to embroider the beautiful flower on a vintage makeup mirror. The workshop is beginner-friendly and is limited to 6 spots per day so remember to register your slots! Send a DM to @cyan.concept on Instagram to reserve your space.

Budaya Kita Market | 13-18 Sept | Central Market | 10am-10pm | Free public event

For six days, the Budaya Kita Market by Sukaseni gathers all the local creatives in one spot. Guests will get to meet indie artists, shop for batik wear, admire traditional crafts, and enjoy delicious food. To liven up the atmosphere, there are also performances by local acts such as Wenyi, Fidi, Cocamusic, Le’Lagoo, and Shimaida. Other entertainments include kuda kepang dance, gamelan performance, traditional games sessions, and kolam workshop. You might spot a lion dance troupe too.

Malaysian Military History Live Library | 14 Sept | Sam Mansion | 12pm onwards | Free public event

The Malaysian Military History Tourism Association (MMHTA) frequently holds interesting sharing sessions about Malaysia’s history with war, especially World War II. The engaging sessions are led by military historians and veteran soldiers, making the sharing and learning sessions casual yet informative. This weekend, MMHTA are holding four sessions covering WWII, the communist insurgency wars, Malaysia’s navy, and what happened in East Timor.

Check out our experience in one of MMHTA’s previous sessions below.

READ MORE: I Spent The Day Exploring Malaya’s World War 2 Battlefields With MMHTA

PESZTA | 14 Sept | Kampung Attap | 11am-6pm | Free public event

PESZTA 2024 is a festival celebrating art, culture, and community. The vibrant day will be filled with live performances by artists like Ning Baizura, Salammusik, and Plague of Happiness, and of course many food and drink options. Some activities taking place throughout the day include workshops such as ice-cream making and DIY handfan colouring, markets, exhibitions, and more. There’s also a play area for toddlers! Stay tuned on PESZTA’s Instagram for more info.

Wine Yoga | 15 Sept | Tipsy Flamingo, TRX | 2pm-4pm, 4.30pm-6.30pm | RM98

Bored with your usual workout routine? Change it up once in awhile by joining Fem for a unique ladies-only wine yoga session at the Tipsy Flamingo in The Exchange TRX. Participants can choose between two time slots and enjoy doing inside flow yoga followed by a professional wine-tasting session. The fee includes a can of white wine. What’s not to like?

Beads Embroidery On Nasi Lemak | 14,15,16 Sept | GMBB | 11.30am, 2.30pm, 4.30pm | RM50/pax

By Ibu Ibu is holding a beads embroidery workshop where participants can spice up their Nasi Lemak pouch with a touch of beadwork. The workshop is beginner-friendly and you don’t need sewing experience to join. In the workshop, participants are guided on the type of beads, materials, and tools needed and will be taught basic stitches. At the end of the day, participants will have a unique pouch to bring home. All materials will be provided. Remember to reserve your slot by scanning the QR code above.

