Marks & Spencer Channels “Big Autumn Energy” At Suria KLCC Concept Store

The iconic British retailer Marks & Spencer (M&S) has opened its first new concept store in Asia at Suria KLCC, bringing modern elegance and classic charm to the heart of Kuala Lumpur.

To celebrate this milestone, M&S invited Thai actress Kao Supassara to grace the launch event on Tuesday, 10 September 2024.

Kao Supassara, also known as Supassra Thanachat, is a celebrated actress and fashion icon from Bangkok.

Her distinctive and confident approach to fashion and refined sense of style resonate with the enduring charm of Marks & Spencer, making her a natural embodiment of the brand’s essence.

The other special guests joining the event were fashion models Zhen Ning, Jack Gohr, and Miss Tourism International 2011 Gabriella Robinson.

During the launch, the brand’s stylist introduced some clothing pieces from M&S’s Autumn collection. The models showed off a range of autumn-inspired outfits, like flowy skirts, cosy jumpers, stylish boots, and trousers, perfect for casual and formal occasions.

The collection exudes Big Autumn Energy, featuring bold colours such as a forest green suit, an orange knitted cardigan, and a velvet blue blazer and trousers ensemble.

The concept store also houses the M&S café with a small bakery section offering delicious pastries, perfect for a mid-day pickup.

Who Is Kao Supassara?

Kao has captivated audiences in Thailand (and Malaysia) for her role as Sprite in the series Hormones after making her acting debut in Club Friday.

She is set to star alongside a diverse cast from Malaysia, Singapore, and Hong Kong in her first international film, Kong Tao.

