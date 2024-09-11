Australia’s Finest Sips Just Landed In Malaysia

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Get ready to elevate your sipping game because Archie Rose Distilling Co., Australia’s crown jewel in the world of spirits, has landed in Malaysia.

Teaming up with Single & Available, this celebrated distillery is set to dazzle Malaysian connoisseurs with its exquisite range of award-winning whiskies, gins, vodkas, and rums.

Established in 2014 in the vibrant city of Sydney, Archie Rose has carved a niche by embracing four core values: innovation, authenticity, education, and quality.

The result? A lineup of spirits that is as diverse as it is exceptional, crafted with a dedication to provenance that shines through in every sip.

Crafting an Experience Beyond Spirits

Archie Rose isn’t just about making spirits but crafting an experience.

Whether you’re a whisky aficionado or a gin enthusiast, Archie Rose offers something for every palate.

Their Signature Range boasts the Archie Rose Single Malt Whisky, an eight-time winner of Australia’s Best Single Malt Whisky, and the Archie Rose Rye Malt Whisky, which has clinched the title of World’s Best Rye Whisky three times.

Gin lovers can indulge in the Archie Rose Signature Dry Gin, a two-time winner of Australia’s Best Gin, and the Native Botanical Vodka.

For those seeking something truly special, Archie Rose’s limited edition releases further showcased their new-world innovation.

From the Archie Rose Rum Cask Single Malt Whisky – Cask Strength to the Archie Rose Smoked Heritage Rye Malt Whisky and the Platinum Medal-winning Archie Rose Bone Dry Gin, these spirits are crafted to impress.

Mungo Gilchrist (left), Archie Rose’s regional sales guru for Asia and New Zealand, serving up sips to the media during a launch event at Director’s Cut in TTDI. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Eco-Friendly Practices for a Greener Future

But what truly sets Archie Rose apart is their commitment to sustainability and local sourcing.

With a patented “individual malt” process and a focus on using 100% Australian malts, Archie Rose champions the local agricultural community.

Their eco-friendly practices, such as repurposing spent grains to feed cattle and using recycled citrus peel in gins, highlight their dedication to a sustainable future.

So, why not indulge in a taste of Australia’s finest?

With Archie Rose in town, it’s time to raise your glass and toast to the art of exceptional spirits.

