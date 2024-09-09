Driver Pours Water on Hot Brakes, Discovers They Don’t Like It Very Much!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Driving and maintaining a car is not as easy as it might seem. It’s essential to understand your vehicle and its peculiarities, as even a simple mistake can end up costing a lot of money.

Recently, a Twitter user shared a video of a Myvi driver pouring water on the car’s brakes.

The video, which appears to have been recorded along the Genting Highlands road, shows the driver stopping by the side of the road to cool down the brakes by pouring water on them.

At first glance, this might not seem like a problem, kan? What problem can water cause to brakes?

Well, it does and as the Twitter user explained, pouring water on hot disc brakes can cause the brakes to bend or even crack, which can lead to an expensive repair.

Adoiiiii. Kenapa disimbah air. Itulah benda paling pantang kalau disc brake berasap masa lalu kawasan berbukit🤦‍♂️



Kenapa? Bila korang cursh air pada brake disc dalam keadaan panas, brake disc morang akan bengkok dan boleh sampai retak tahu tak?



Nak elak macam mana? Gunakanlah… pic.twitter.com/zWXcdKGwFE — Cikgu_Anep (@Cikgu_Anep) September 8, 2024

Was This Good Advice?

According to Nur Brakes, the best way to cool down hot brakes is to pull over, bring the car to a complete stop, and allow the brakes to cool down naturally.

Using water to cool them quickly is a big NO, as it can cause rapid cooling, leading to warped rotors and cracked brake pads.

To prevent brake overheating, the Twitter user also suggested driving in low gear when travelling uphill or downhill.

This allows the use of “engine braking,” which reduces the need to press the brakes repeatedly.

Other recommendations include keeping a safe distance from other cars to minimize abrupt braking, applying light pressure to slow down the vehicle gently, and regularly replacing important brake parts, such as rotors, pads, and shoes, with Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) parts.

To ensure your brakes remain effective and safe, it’s also important to have them serviced by a reliable auto repair shop.

Many in the comment section also shared the same view.

Aku pnguna myvi jd situasi yg sma mcm dikwang ni msa turun genting. Brek kosong bila tekan. Hujan renyai2. Ngelupur cll mbe. Dia ckp relex stgh jam. Pstu turun slow2. Drop gear 2. Alhamdulillah smpai bwah. Hihi — Kassim Baba (@KasimBaba88) September 8, 2024

Low gear — Maiii ◎ (@Artmaiii) September 8, 2024

Masa sekolah dulu ada belajar pasal tong besi yang di panaskan lepas tu simbah dengan air sejuk. Terus keremot remuk tin tu. Samalah kot dgn disc brake tu kan konsep dia. — SNHi (@snh7710) September 8, 2024

