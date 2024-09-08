From KL To Everywhere: Secret Tips For Super Lit Flights Deals!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysians are totally gung-ho about going on holiday!

A recent survey shows that more than 60% of Malaysians planned to go on adventures both within the country and overseas this year, with most opting for flights to get their travel fix! But let’s be real—finding the best flight deals can sometimes feel like a treasure hunt.

But bro, don’t stress lah! We’ve got some top tips and insider secrets to help you grab those super-lit deals so you can go on your healing-holidays without harming your bank account.

Timing Is Everything!

(Credit: Benjamin Wong via Unsplash)

Okay, here’s the scoop! When it comes to getting value for money flights, timing is your bestie, because flight prices are like rollercoasters, zooming up and down based on demand and supply.

So, what’s the game plan? Well, according to internet travel experts, the sweet spot to book your flight is 3-4 months in advance. And for extra savings, aim to book on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

If you’re an early riser or a night owl, you’re in luck! Flights that leave at the crack of dawn or late at night are usually cheaper. While waking up at 5 am might not be your idea of fun, those savings will definitely make you smile!

Avoid the Peak Seasons!

(Credit: Gerrie van der Walt via Unsplash)

Want to save even more? Steer clear of peak travel times like school holidays, festivals, and major holidays like Hari Raya, Chinese New Year, and Christmas. These periods are like magnets for higher ticket prices and massive crowds at the airports.

Additionally, stats show Malaysians like to plan their holidays during long weekends (28.2%), followed by weekdays (24.6%) and regular weekends (16%).

So instead, plan your getaways during non-peak times and regular weekends to dodge the price surge. Your wallet will be happy, and you’ll enjoy a more laid-back holiday vibe.

Use Fare Comparison Tools

(Credit: Yura Fresh via Unsplash)

A savvy traveller is a happy traveller! When booking flights, check out sites like Skyscanner, Google Flights, and others that let you compare fares from various airlines in real-time.

Some sites and mobile apps even send you alerts when prices drop—so you can pounce on those deals like a pro!

Keep An Ear Out for Deals!

Airlines love to throw flash sales, and smart travellers know to keep an eye out for these gems.

A pro tip is to sign up for airline newsletters or follow their social media to stay updated. When those unbelievable prices come around, you’ll want to grab them fast before they’re gone faster than you can say jalan-jalan!

A prime example of these fantastic deals happens during the MATTA Fair season, Malaysia’s biggest tourism exhibition held twice a year. Airlines often roll out unbeatable travel packages and promotional fares during this event.

And guess what? Malaysia Airlines just dropped a mind-blowing limited-time promo for the MATTA Fair, offering up to 30% off on both domestic and international flights!

With this promo, you can explore amazing spots like Kota Kinabalu, Kuching, Penang, Langkawi, Miri, Tawau, Hong Kong, Seoul, Tokyo and more:

Promo Date: September 5-16, 2024

Travel Period: From now through August 31, 2025 (so you’ve got plenty of time to plan your escapades!)

If you’re wondering, yes—Malaysia Airlines Enrich members get extra perks too, like:

Extra 5% off your bookings

5X EnrichMoney points for every booking

And the best part? You don’t need to go to the MATTA Fair to grab these deals. They’re ONLY available online on the Malaysia Airlines website and mobile app!

Bonus Alert: Enjoy an extra 5% off when you book online from September 6-8! That’s 72 hours of exclusive savings on the Malaysia Airlines website or mobile app.

Oh, and did you know? Malaysia Airlines now offers direct flights from Kuala Lumpur to Paris from just RM3,699 all-in round trip! How awesome is that!? Click HERE to learn more about this exciting new route and book your ticket.

With deals this awesome, what are you waiting for? Whether it’s a spontaneous weekend getaway across state lines or a bucket-list trip abroad, Malaysia Airlines has got your back. Happy holidays, everybody!

