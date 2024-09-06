Movie Review: “G.O.A.T” – Thalapathy Vijay’s Action-Packed Blockbuster

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Movies offer an escape from reality, providing an opportunity to leave behind our worries for a few hours.

Yesterday, the much-anticipated Kollywood film “G.O.A.T” (Greatest Of All Time) opened worldwide.

The movie had been eagerly awaited by fans, especially as it stars Vijay, one of the biggest actors in Indian cinema, affectionately known as “Thalapathy.”

This is Vijay’s 68th film, directed by Venkat Prabhu, a director known for delivering blockbuster hits.

Expectations for “G.O.A.T” were sky-high from the moment it was announced.

The Story and Screenplay

“G.O.A.T” tells a straightforward yet engaging story of a government secret agent’s life, filled with unexpected twists and turns masterfully woven by the director.

The film kicks off with an intense action sequence and concludes with an equally gripping climax.

The screenplay plays a crucial role in keeping the audience engaged throughout the film’s three-hour runtime.

Every event in the movie, whether directly or indirectly connected to the main plot, builds up to an electrifying 40-minute climax that steals the show.

As mentioned earlier, this is an action-packed movie, and the quality of the action sequences can be compared to Hollywood standards.

Each scene is directed with precision, showcasing the skills of the protagonist, a highly trained agent, while also proving that the antagonist is a formidable opponent.

The story also incorporates family sentiments, which at times elevate the film but occasionally cause the pace to dip.

Nonetheless, the movie remains thoroughly entertaining, keeping the audience glued to their seats throughout its duration.

Stellar Cast

The film’s cast was perfectly chosen, with each actor delivering outstanding performances.

Vijay once again proves his star power with a top-notch performance.

Actors like Prasanth, Prabhu Deva, and Jeyaram also deliver memorable performances that contribute to the film’s success.

Music

One of the film’s drawbacks is its music. Despite Yuvan Shankar Raja’s reputation as a top music director, the songs in “G.O.A.T” fall short of expectations.

However, he makes up for it with his exceptional background scores, which elevate the film to a different level.

Surprises

A key factor in the film’s success is its celebration of Thalapathy Vijay.

Throughout the movie, there are numerous references to his previous films, seamlessly integrated into the storyline and screenplay.

These nods to Vijay’s earlier work delight fans, enhancing their enjoyment of the movie.

The film also includes several cameos, adding an extra layer of excitement and rounding out the package as a full-fledged commercial entertainer.

Overall, we rate “G.O.A.T” a solid 8/10.

