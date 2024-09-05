Creative Activities & Events To Check Out This Weekend

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Southeast Asia Native Art Forum | Until 6 Sept | Central Market

The Southeast Asia Native Art Forum (SEANAF) is a conference dedicated to celebrating, preserving, and promoting the rich and diverse artistic traditions of SEA. The conference brings together artists, cultural enthusiasts, scholars, government agencies, educational institutions, the private sector, and community members to engage with the region’s rich heritage of art and stories. Scan the QR code above to register your space.

Mambo Jumbo Live | 6 Sept | Jaotim | 9pm onwards | 1 drink entry

Mambo Jumbo Live is an evening of 70s, 80s, and 90s music by Sharon Chong (Yeah Yeah Empress), Gregory Ramanado (Boy Bravado), Rozhan Razman (Phunky Diablo), and Jack Lian (jxlian). It’s free seating so come early to get your table.

Jalan-Jalan Bulan: Pesta Tanglung | 6-8 Sept | Central Market | 10am-10pm | Free public event

It’s the Lantern Festival so expect activities like the public Lantern Walk, Hanfu Experience, traditional fan painting, astronaut meet & greet (don’t forget the Moon, guys), and DIY Lantern workshops. In addition, there’ll be lots of fashion retail and food and beverage vendors to make sure no one goes hungry. Maybe you can get mooncake there too!

Mossfest 2024 | 6-8 Sept | Mossery HQ, PJ | 11am-7pm | Free public event

Mossery’s Mossfest promises a day filled with fun activities to celebrate its 10th anniversary. Some of the activities planned include Graffiti Cover Making, Pottery Workshop, Coffee Sensory Workshop, Journaling Workshop, Cyanotype Cover Making, and even a Studio Factory Tour. Please check Mossery’s Instagram for the full itinerary and updates.

Kloset Ka.in with Apom! Pop-up | 6-8 Sept | Semua House | 12pm-8pm | Free public event

KA.IN and Apom brings the Merdeka & Malaysia Day pop-up special to Semua House. You can shop and enjoy food to your heart’s content.

Whisky-Lah | 7 Sept | Gasket Alley | 1-7pm | RM50

Whisky-Lah is Malaysia’s first community whisky festival where attendees go on an all-out whisky tasting experience with the Whisky Hedonist at The Gasket Alley. Attendees will explore over 500 whisky bottles from rare 70s vintages to unique independent bottling in a day. Tickets include a free bottle of water to cleanse your palate. There’ll be additional activities planned for festival too.

Intro to Leather Craft: Cardholder | 7 Sept | GMBB | 2-6pm | RM 200/pax

Phrygian Acraft is holding an introduction to leather workshop where participants learn about the local leather industry and make their own card holder. All the materials and tools will be provided. The workshop only takes a maximum of eight participants so register your spot quickly by scanning the QR code above.

Pulse: Alumni Screening | 7 Sept | REXKL | 3.30pm-6.30pm | Free public event

The BMW Shorties 2024 season begins on 7 September with an unforgettable afternoon. The Grand Prize Winners from the previous years will put on a specially curated showcase, complemented by music from local homegrown talent Passenger Seat (@pssngerseat/IG). To join, you’ll need to pre-register yourself online here to get free popcorn on the day too. The first 100 attendees to pre-register will also get to claim exclusive custom merchandise for the BMW Shorties.

Malaysia Day: Basket Painting Workshop | 7, 8, 15 Sept | GMBB | 1-2.45pm, 3-4.45pm | RM120/pax

Cherryblossom Studio is organising a basket painting workshop, a simple activity for those looking to express their creativity. The fee includes materials and children above 10 years old are welcome to join too. Remember to scan the QR code above to register your spot.

