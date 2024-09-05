7 New Watches To Keep An Eye On (And Maybe Get One For Yourself)

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Are you looking for a wristwatch as a gift for your loved one? Here’s a list of some of the new and interesting watch releases to consider.

1. Baby-G’s The Powerpuff Girls watch

Baby-G’s The Powerpuff Girls watch can be worn in two ways. Image: Baby-G

To celebrate Baby-G’s 30th anniversary, Casio Computers Co., Ltd., has partnered with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products to introduce the Cartoon Network’s The Powerpuff Girls watch (BGD-10KPP). Coincidentally, the popular animated series is currently celebrating its 25th anniversary.

The Powerpuff Girls watch is a two-way watch that can be worn as a wristwatch or a unique time-telling charm. This model features a digital watch with a square bezel which can be turned into a charm by placing the center case into the special holder with strap.

The band features the official logo of The Powerpuff Girls, portraits of heroes Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup, and their signature colours. When the pass-through band is removed, it reveals a playful art of the Girls ready to save the day. The case back is engraved with an action shot of the superheroes.

Meanwhile, the LCD features the show’s distinctive heart symbol and the watch face is framed in charming pink. The special holder with a strap attached is made of smooth silicone material to evoke the bubblegum often seen in The Powerpuff Girls.

The watch also comes with original decorative stickers that can be used to personalise the holder. The retail price sold at authorised dealers in Malaysia is at RM649. The Powerpuff Girls watch is now available on Casio Malaysia’s e-commerce site here.

2. Casio’s UNO watch

Casio’s new UNO watch (A168WEUC) is a collaborative model with the UNO card game in partnership with Mattel. Just like the popular card game, the watch collection features the iconic red, blue, yellow, and green colours, the UNO logo, and the word “Wild” when the EL backlight is on.

The cards with numbers 1,6, and 8 are also engraved on the case back to reflect the base vintage model A168.

The UNO watch is available on the Casio e-commerce site as well as all authorised G-Shock stores, G-Factory, and authorised dealers, retailing at RM549.

3. Casio’s sky and sea inspiration

From left to right: BGA-S290SS, GMW-B5000SS, TRN-50SS, PRW-61SS, and ECB-2000SS. Image: Casio

In celebration of Casio’s golden anniversary this year, Casio unveiled a new collection inspired by the sky and sea. The collection features blue and gold accents across five key watch brands: Casiotron, G-Shock, Edifice, Pro Trek, and Baby-G. It’s the first time Casio has shared a common design across different brand identities.

The collection is available in Malaysia at all authorised G-Shock stores, G-Factory outlets, and authorised dealers, as well as on Casio’s official website, with prices ranging from RM869 to RM3,345.

4. Orient Star’s Semi Skeleton

M34 Semi Skeleton

Orient Star’s ethos revolves around space and the natural world, driving its pursuit of excellence in technology, design, and craftsmanship to create “shining star” watches. The M Collection draws inspiration from Greek mythology and nebulae and star clusters.

Orient Star introduces three new models under the M34, named after the large open cluster of stars located in the northern constellation Perseus.

The new M34 F7 Semi Skeleton draws inspiration from the aurora, reflected in its mother-of-pearl dial with gradation. It’s enhanced by a sapphire crystal with super anti-reflective (SAR) coating, giving a clear view of its dynamic lines and shifting shades.

The M34 F7 Semi Skeleton comes in three colours: Blue, green, and charcoal grey. The charcoal grey model commemorates the Semi Skeleton’s 20th anniversary. The particular colour model is limited to 500 pieces and features a metal bracelet and an interchangeable calf leather strap. The watch is available at Solar Time retail shops, select fine watch retailers nationwide, and also Solar Time’s online store.

5. Laco’s new classic mechanical pilot models

Laco Augsburg and Aachen Grun. Image: Laco

German watch manufacturer Laco released two new additions to its classic mechanical pilot models: the Augsburg and Aachen Grun. These are the fourth versions of the coloured limited edition with only 250 pieces each worldwide.

The watch models reimagine the classic design in a 42mm case and feature a matte green dial and a grey vintage-look leather strap.

Both models combine urban chic with Mediterranean flair. The Augsburg Grun (type A) includes hour, minute, and central seconds hands for clear readability. Meanwhile, the Aachen Grun (type B) features minutes on the outer ring, giving it a slightly technical yet authentic look. Both are topped with durable, double-sided anti-reflective coated sapphire crystal which minimises distracting light reflections.

The new Augsburg and Aachen Grun watches are available at authorised Red Army Watches boutiques in Pavilion KL, 1Utama Shopping Centre, and the Red Army Watches website.

6. Charles Jourdan’s Ludis

Charles Jourdan’s latest Ludis CJ1122 drew inspiration from the world of hyper-performance sports cars. The collection blends power, precision, and elegance to help elevate one’s fashion game. “Ludis” means sport and play in Latin, and the watch collection embodies energetic and lively vibes with eight vibrant colourways.

The Ludis CJ1122 features a stunning rectangular case measuring 42.3mm by 54.5mm, meticulously crafted from stainless steel and offers water resistance up to 50 metres. It operates on a Japanese quartz movement.

The vibrant colourways are Black, Red, Light Green, Brown, Blue, Light Blue, and Yellow. The watch comes in rose gold, stainless steel, or black cases with matching-coloured waffle-texture silicone straps.

The Ludis CJ1122 is available at Solar Time retail shops, select fine watch retailers nationwide, and also Solar Time’s online store, retailing between RM1,388 and RM1,588.

7. Alain Delon’s Chronoracer AD484

Named after the legendary French movie star Alain Delon, the brand is known for its avant-garde French designs, high-quality construction, and chic, unforgettable appeal.

The new Chronoracer AD484 merges luxury with a casual panache featuring four distinctive colours to fit each gentleman’s style and taste.

The Chronoracer AD484 is housed in a 46mm case with Japanese quartz chronograph movement and is available in four colours: Rose gold with blue, Stainless steel with green, rose gold and black, and all-black. The aluminium bezels are tinted to match the dial colour.

Retailing between RM738 to RM768, the Alain Delon Chronoracer AD484 collection is available at Solar Time retail shops, select fine watch retailers nationwide, and also Solar Time’s online store.

