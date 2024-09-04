Unleash Your Inner Tech Wizard At Malaysia Techlympics 2024 – Sign Up Now!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Hey there, parents, teachers, and all you brainy kids—guess what? Malaysia Techlympics 2024 is back for its third edition and is set to be the best one yet!

If you, your students, or your children are into science and technology or just love learning about and creating cool stuff, then this is THE EVENT you can’t miss.

What’s the Malaysia Techlympics 2024 All About?

Brought to you by the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI) together with Yayasan Inovasi Malaysia (YIM), Malaysia Techlympics 2024 is the ultimate educational showdown designed to inspire and challenge students.

Think of it as the perfect sandbox for digging into the awesome world of Science, Technology, and Innovation (STI). It’s where the brightest young minds come together to compete, learn, and grow!

Why Join the Fun?

Malaysia Techlympics 2024 is not just about competition; it’s about encouraging students to think creatively, solve real-world problems, and develop the skills that will empower them in the digital age.

This year’s theme, “Mencetus Inovasi, Memperkasa Teknologi”, highlights the power of innovation and technology in shaping a better future. There are going to be tons of cool competitions, involving the latest tech like, AI, IoT, drones, coding, and robotics!

At Malaysia Techlympics 2024, students will have the chance to:

Ignite Innovation : Dive into challenges that encourage out-of-the-box thinking and problem-solving. It’s a chance to let creativity flourish and turn ideas into reality.

: Dive into challenges that encourage out-of-the-box thinking and problem-solving. It’s a chance to let creativity flourish and turn ideas into reality. Empower with Tech : This year’s focus is on applied learning. Students will work on hands-on projects that go beyond theory, tackling real industry needs in areas like the Hydrogen Economy, AI, Biotech, Startups, and Space Technology.

: This year’s focus is on applied learning. Students will work on hands-on projects that go beyond theory, tackling real industry needs in areas like the Hydrogen Economy, AI, Biotech, Startups, and Space Technology. Learn from Experts : Compete in modules designed by leading experts like International Islamic University Malaysia Associate Professor Dr Yasir Mohd Mustafah, Goolee’s Dr Kamarulzaman Ahmad, and others. These professionals have crafted unique challenges that align with the latest industry trends.

: Compete in modules designed by leading experts like International Islamic University Malaysia Associate Professor Dr Yasir Mohd Mustafah, Goolee’s Dr Kamarulzaman Ahmad, and others. These professionals have crafted unique challenges that align with the latest industry trends. Be Inclusive : The event is open to all students, ensuring equal access and participation regardless of background or ability. It’s about bringing everyone together to learn and grow.

: The event is open to all students, ensuring equal access and participation regardless of background or ability. It’s about bringing everyone together to learn and grow. Make an Impact: Beyond competition, students will work on projects that contribute to social and environmental solutions, creating a positive impact in their communities.

Sign Up Now!

The competition has already kicked off on the East Coast, with the other zones gearing up to join the fun soon.

How to Join?: Students must assemble a team of 4-5 members and register online for FREE at www.mytechlympics.com.

But hurry up! Registrations for the Central Zone close on 6 September! Don’t miss out on the tech fun!

Wait, There’s More!

Malaysia Techlympics 2024 is also calling on all you university graduates out there to join the P4.10B Module – H Immersion Game.

The H Immersion Game introduces a new approach to STI through systematically designed board games to foster greater interest in science.

Participants are required to design a board game that can be played by 2-6 players within 60 minutes. The best team will receive support after the competition to produce the board game and have the intellectual property (IP) of their game registered.

So what are you waiting for? Head on over to the Malaysia Techlympics 2024 website or follow them on Facebook and Instagram for more deets. Sign up today and prepare for an awesome science-infused adventure!

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.