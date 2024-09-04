The Secret’s Out! Why Perak Is The Destination They’re Trying To Gatekeep

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Ever had someone say, “Hey, boring la, wanna go to Penang?” and you’re just like, “Ugh, Penang again!?” Well, it’s time to break free from the same old routine because there’s a hidden gem quietly waiting to steal the spotlight: Perak.

Views overlooking Ipoh, Perak.

(Credit: alfredsd via Unsplash)

That’s right, the Silver State is the up-and-coming golden star of Malaysia’s tourism scene, and we’re here to spill the tea on why it’s about to blow up!

Perak’s Time to Shine

Tourism has always been a superstar of Malaysia’s economy, and 2023 was no exception as we opened our doors to over 20 million international wanderers who splurged a jaw-dropping RM71 billion on shopping sprees, gourmet feasts, and exciting adventures through our amazing country.

Our global guests mostly come from Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Brunei, and China, turning Malaysia into one of the top travel hotspots in the region and snagging us the title of “Most Loved Country in Asia” (we’re blushing! 🤭).

(Credit: jcomp via Freepik)

And let’s not forget our homegrown adventurers! That same year a whopping 213 million domestic visits were recorded in Malaysia with peeps spending a cool RM84 billion on their local escapades.

Where did these local explorers set their sights on? Perak, naturally! Alongside Johor, Pahang, Selangor, and Kedah. That year, Perak snagged the 4th spot with over 7 million visitors. (Sorry, Penang, you didn’t quite make the top five – but don’t worry, we still love you! 😝).

So why hasn’t Perak claimed the top spot yet? Maybe the Perakians are just trying to keep their slice of paradise a secret – and honestly, who can blame them? 😉

Why Perak is Your Next Must-Visit Spot

The name “Perak” actually means silver in Bahasa Malaysia, which is pretty fitting since the state was once loaded with tin. Some say its name was also inspired by the shiny fish that swim and glimmer in the sun in the Perak River.

But Perak isn’t just about the bling! The state holds a reputation for being where a lot of Malaysia’s “firsts” happened too! The country’s first post office? Yup, that’s in Perak. The first museum? Also in Perak!

(Credit: Tourism Perak via Facebook/ Tourism Malaysia)

And let’s not forget the Taiping Zoo, Malaysia’s first and oldest zoo, which is located in Taiping Lake Gardens. It is also the country’s first-ever recreational park open to the public.

(Credit: Tourism Perak via Facebook)

Perak also gave us Malaysia’s first railway in 1885. The old station’s now a buzzing food court. Oh, and the first cars in Malaysia were also said to be owned by folks in Perak, which is why their license plates start with an “A”. Pretty cool, right?

(Credit: via Tourism Malaysia)

But beyond its history, Perak is a haven for nature lovers. The Royal Belum State Park, one of the world’s oldest rainforests, is perfect for hiking and wildlife spotting. Meanwhile, the beautiful beaches of Lumut, Teluk Batik and Pulau Pangkor offer a peaceful retreat with crystal-clear waters and sandy shores.

One of the many waterfalls at Royal Belum.

(Credit: Job Savelsberg via Unsplash)

Beaches near the coastal town of Lumut and ariel views of Pulau Pangkor.

(Credit: Muhammad Qayyum Abdul Rahman/alea Film via Unsplash)

The state’s unique geology has also sculpted a network of magnificent caves that are well worth exploring like Gua Tempurung, one of the largest and most impressive caves in Malaysia. Nearby, you’ll find the famous Sam Poh Tong Temple and the mirror-like Tasik Cermin nestled within the limestone hills and offers a serene retreat with breathtaking views.

(Credit: Yana Marudova/Irfan Wahid via Unsplash/Tourism Perak via Facebook)

And the food—oh, the food! Perak is a treasure trove of culinary delights. From the famous Ipoh white coffee and dim sum to the delectable Perak-style beansprout chicken rice and Nasi Ganja (totally legal, don’t worry 👀), your taste buds are in for an unforgettable treat!

(Credit: Wan San Yip via Unsplash)

Meanwhile, Ipoh, Perak’s capital, is known for its colonial architecture and street art. The city seamlessly blends old-world charm with modern vibes. Its quiet kampungs or villages offer a glimpse into the good life, as Ipoh was also recognised as one of the best and most affordable places to retire in the world.

(Credit: qaz farid/Mega Caesaria/Ahmad Taufiq Hosni via Unsplash)

But wait, there’s more to Perak than just stunning views and delicious food! One of the state’s newest and most exciting spots is ESCAPE Ipoh, which just opened in April. This adventure playground is packed with activities that will get your adrenaline pumping and your heart racing!

Get Ready to ESCAPE!

ESCAPE Ipoh is where retro vibes meet modern thrills. With over 30 rides and attractions, you’ll find everything here from exhilarating swings to high-speed ziplines. The place also features an expansive lake, as well as more than 4 kilometres of bike paths where guests can ride bicycles, e-bikes, and scooters to explore.

Plus, did you know that ESCAPE Ipoh is also home to the Tanjung Tualang Tin Dredge No. 5 (TT5)? This colossal machine, built in 1938, is the last of its kind in Malaysia and offers a unique glimpse into Perak’s tin mining boom. And for those who love a challenge, you can get lost in the twists and turns of the TT5 Maze Park, located nearby.

(Credit: tt5perak via Instagram)

“Experiential is the key,” says Sim Leisure Group founder Datuk Sim Choo Kheng, the mastermind behind this new and exciting park. “Future tourists want experiences that make them feel alive, and ESCAPE Ipoh delivers just that.”

Datuk Sim adds that at ESCAPE Ipoh, “it’s all about creating new feelings and emotions through active participation—living like a kid and embracing your inner child.”

And if one day isn’t enough, why not turn your Perak adventure into a multi-day escapade? ESCAPE Ipoh offers exclusive overnight stays at the BASE CAMP, where you can camp by the lake under the stars and enjoy a night of BBQ-ing and back-to-basics fun with family and friends.

The Datuk has big plans for the park, envisioning it as a major adventure resort and team-building hub for Southeast Asia. “We aim to turn Ipoh into a team-building capital for Southeast Asia with a fun military theme,” he says.

He adds that ESCAPE Ipoh will be all about embracing adventure and provides a twist on traditional accommodations. “Forget traditional hotels or houses. Think tents, motor homes, and houseboats instead,” picturing the park as Malaysia’s ultimate retreat from the hustle and bustle, where a week could easily fly by before you know it.

With the Perak state government backing the project, Sim is confident that ESCAPE Ipoh is going to take the state to new heights. “The Perak government’s ‘can-do’ spirit is right in line with our creative approach. Embracing the unconventional is key to business success, and this government’s mindset is the perfect match for fostering innovation and growth.”

Between December 2023 and February 2024, Perak saw a wave of visitors, thanks to the Visit Perak Year 2024 campaign. The state is ambitiously aiming to welcome over 8 million domestic and 350,000 international visitors, with hopes of generating RM10 billion in revenue.

So, the next time someone’s like, “Let’s hit the usual spot,” just flash a cheeky grin and say, “No thanks, I’m off to explore Perak!”

Don’t let the Perakians gatekeep this gem from you. Head to Perak and experience ESCAPE Ipoh for yourself. Trust us, you won’t regret it!

