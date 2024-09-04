Malaysia’s “Rod Stewart” Vernon Steele Suffers From COPD, Under Observation At PPUM

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The music industry is a big world. While mainstream celebrities tend to get the spotlight, there is an equally huge scene made up of passionate musicians that may escape the attention of those whose playlists are limited to best selling albums.

These musicians are just as talented and in some cases, even more talented than best selling artists.

They perform in pubs and clubs, gigs and events or busking at shopping malls and sidewalks. Their talent is raw and their passion for music is unrivalled.

Vernon Richard Steele is one such musician. Not only that, he was also dubbed the “Rod Stewart of Malaysia”.

While his singing may resemble Stewart, The Star noted that Steele’s idol was Cliff Richard, in an article in 2014.

In a 2009 article, Steele’s voice was described as deep, husky and effortless. At the time, he had already been singing for over three decades and as recent as several months ago, he was still actively performing, making his involvement in the music scene well over four decades, hitting five.

Sadly, Steele’s health has declined and he is now admitted at the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre (PPUM) in Petaling Jaya.

Secretary of Musicians for Musicians Malaysia (MFM) Latifah Abdullah told TRP that Steele suffers from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) which is a common lung disease that causes restricted airflow and breathing problems.

Steele is not able to breathe on his own and he requires round the clock breathing assistance at the moment.

Latifah added that Steele is also not able to walk and is still under observation at PPUM.

Steele’s bandmate Poobalan Kuppusamy posted on Facebook, saying Steele is in need of prayers, encouragement and support.

“Get up Vernon, back to where you belong, the stage,” Poobalan said.

We understand that the Karyawan Association has also been in touch with regard to contributing financial aid.

Those who are interested to help ease the veteran musician’s financial burden can do so via his Maybank account 114011778454 (Vernon Richard Steele).

