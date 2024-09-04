Lotus’s Ceria Charity Run 2024: Where Running Meets A Purpose!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Get ready to lace up your sneakers for a fun AND fulfilling cause! Lotus’s Ceria Charity Run is back for its second year, and this time, it’s bigger, better, and more fun than ever!

Lotus’s Ceria Charity Run isn’t just a run – it’s an experience that blends fitness, fun, and philanthropy into one unforgettable event.

If you missed out last year, don’t worry, because 2024 is your chance to join the movement that’s not just about crossing the finish line but also about leaving a lasting impact on Malaysia’s youth.

What truly sets this run apart is its purpose. The funds raised go towards breaking down learning and teaching barriers in under-resourced Malaysian schools.

(Credit: Lotus’s Malaysia)

Last year, thanks to the incredible support of runners and sponsors, the CCR raised a whopping RM150,000, which has already made a significant impact in two of Lotus’s Adopted Schools.

With the generous support of sponsors such as Payments Network Malaysia Sdn Bhd (PayNet Malaysia), the funds were allocated to refurbish critical learning spaces at SK Methodist ACS Seremban and SK Pandan Jaya.

(Credit: Lotus’s Malaysia)

SK Methodist ACS Seremban received RM80,000, which was used to revitalise their Computer Lab and Design and Technology Room.

(Credit: Lotus’s Malaysia)

These refurbished rooms now boast comfortable air conditioning and proper tables for a more conducive learning environment. The school also plans to use these upgraded labs to host teacher training sessions.

(Credit: Lotus’s Malaysia)

SK Pandan Jaya was allocated RM70,000 to refurbish their Science Lab, which had been out of use for more than four years due to termite infestation.

(Credit: Lotus’s Malaysia)

The funds were used to install suitable steel and aluminium tables and cupboards, making the lab functional once again. Now, students can return to hands-on science experiments in a safe, modern environment!

This success was made possible through Lotus’s ongoing partnership with the PINTAR Foundation, an organisation that has been connecting Lotus’s to Malaysian school children since 2016.

Together, they have adopted 63 schools across Peninsular Malaysia, focusing on those where more than 60% of the student population comes from B40 communities.

(Credit: Lotus’s Malaysia)

These schools often lack the facilities needed to fully support their students’ educational experiences, making corporate sponsorships like those from Lotus’s Malaysia crucial.

By participating in Lotus’s Ceria Charity Run, you’re not just running for your health – you’re running for their future.

What’s new in 2024?

(Credit: Lotus’s Malaysia)

Building on last year’s success, Lotus’s Ceria Charity Run 2024 has set an even more ambitious fundraising goal of RM800,000.

This amount will enable Lotus’s to extend their impact to more schools, providing much-needed resources and facilities to students in underprivileged communities.

(Credit: Lotus’s Malaysia)

This year’s run continues the Run & Shop concept, with the same fundraising mechanism – every RM20 raised helps another school receive essential upgrades.

The event will also feature a lively Race Village with activities and games for the whole family!

Enjoy tastings of Lotus’s own brand foods and visit special booths from partnering brands and sponsors. Play a ‘Guess the Weight’ game where you could win fresh produce, or the ‘Harvest Toss’ where your aim could score you some delicious prizes!

Save the Date!

(Credit: Lotus’s Malaysia)

Don’t miss out on the Lotus’s Ceria Charity Run 2024, happening at Lotus’s Ara Damansara!

With 5km, 10km, and 15km routes, this event is designed to be fun, family-friendly, and accessible to all levels of fitness.

Race Kit Collection: 28 September

28 September Race Day: 29 September

29 September Time: 5am – 11am

Flag off times for each category are as follows:

15km: 6am

6am 10km: 7:20am

7:20am 5km: 7:30am

Whether you’re running for fitness, fun, or the future of our children, this event is the perfect way to make every step count.

Register for the Lotus’s Ceria Charity Run 2024 HERE or via the JomRun app today!

Gather your friends, family, and neighbours, and let’s make this year’s Lotus’s Ceria Charity Run the most memorable one yet!

