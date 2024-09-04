Kate Spade’s Experiential Pop-up At The Exchange TRX Celebrates Joy & Optimism

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Kate Spade New York is holding its pop-up store at Central Exchange @ The Exchange TRX to celebrate the launch of its Fall 2024 collection, including the Spade Flower Jacquard handbag assortment.

The experiential pop-up featuring fun activities is open to the public from 4 to 15 September 2024.

The launch was attended by local celebrities and creators including Anna Jobling, Christinna Kuan, Eyka Farhana, Sweet Qismina, Yaya Zahir, Bay Doucet and Shalma Ainaa.

KOLs posing in front of the large-scale flip board.

Kate Spade New York is a brand with a universal language of joy, optimism, and enduring style. The brand believes in expressing joy through styles that go beyond what a person wears.

The pop-up hopes to encourage consumers to share their own interpretations of what joy means to them while exploring new product offerings from the brand.

It’s easily spotted at the Central Exchange due to its signature brand codes such as Kate Spade green being featured prominently together with the signature spade flower print.

The pop-up features interesting experiential elements to inspire visitors to answer the question, “What does joy mean to you?”

When guests enter the pop-up, they are invited to scan a QR code, which will guide them through a series of questions as they explore each station. They can also enjoy a complimentary treat, such as coconut or lime ice cream, along the way.

There’s a large-scale flip board showcasing different interpretations of what Joy means to them.

The ice cream booth Lime and coconut ice cream Guests get to browse the Fall 2024 collection as well.

Other than the Kate Spade New York photo walls in all four corners, guests have another photo opportunity at the fish-eye lens photo booth experience in which guests can take home a printed photo with a Spade Flower Jacquard border.

Last but not least, guests who make a purchase at the pop-up can customize a beaded phone strap with Kate Spade New York charms exclusive to the pop-up location.

The quirky charms exude New York City vibes such as the green Spade, a grand piano, a taxi, a handbag, a takeaway coffee cup, and an umbrella.

Fish-eye lens photobooth Kate Spade phone strap with charms Beaded phone strap featuring Kate Spade charms. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

The Fall 2024 Collection

Coinciding with the launch of the pop-up, Kate Spade New York debuts its Fall 2024 brand campaign featuring actresses Taraji P. Henson (“The Color Purple,” “Fight Night”), Nicola Coughlan (“Bridgerton”), and Marsai Martin (“Black-ish,” “G20”).

The debut includes the relaunch of the signature Spade Flower Jacquard assortment.

The Kate Spade New York Fall 2024 collection embraces the spirit of the season and the endless possibilities it holds.

The Spade Flower Jacquard handbags The Spade Flower Jacquard handbags

True to its mission, the collection features classic prints and proportions, heritage details, and tried-and-true brand codes reimagined in completely new ways with the brand’s signature charm turned all the way up.

The Spade Flower Jacquard handbag is inspired by the brand’s most iconic identifier – the Spade.

In a continuation of its long-term partnership with world-renowned Italian luxury textile mill Limonta, Kate Spade New York created a new luxe jacquard fabrication that’s now interpreted with more depth and dimension.

The Spade Flower Jacquard handbag in black will be exclusively available to purchase at the pop-up location while the other bag colourways will be available at all Kate Spade New York stores.

