MSF Merdeka Race Delivers Stunning Upsets and Unforgettable Moments in 99-Lap Challenge

Last Saturday was an iconic day for all Malaysians as they celebrated the 67th Independence Day (Hari Merdeka).

An exciting highlight of Malaysia’s Independence Day celebration was the Malaysia Speed Festival (MSF) Merdeka Race, which unites racing aficionados from around the country for an exhilarating occasion that pays tribute to the spirit of freedom and unity.

Every year on this momentous day, a wide range of drivers and cars, from seasoned pros to ardent amateurs, compete in the race on the demanding Sepang International Circuit courses.

The MSF Merdeka Race is a must-see event for everyone since it’s more than just a motorsport competition—it’s a celebration of Malaysia’s resilient spirit, rich culture, and sense of national pride. The event that highlights the event is the MSF Merdeka Race is the endurance race where racers are tasked to complete a gruelling 99 laps of the 5.543km race track.

The race began with an intensity that set the tone for an unforgettable night. From the very first lap, competitors across six racing classes battled fiercely for position, creating a spectacle of skill and strategy.

The race saw four safety car deployments, the first occurring just three laps in, as the sun set and the national anthem rang out, signalling the start of this endurance challenge.

Throughout the 99 laps, uncertainty loomed large. Favourites emerged, but nothing was guaranteed, keeping spectators on the edge of their seats.

Of the 77 cars that started, only 42 managed to cross the finish line. The drama began early, with the first car retiring after just two laps, and continued late into the night, with another breaking down just four laps from the chequered flag. It was a race that delivered its share of triumphs and heartbreaks.

One of the standout performances came from “Boy” Soh Zhi Xian and Tan Wai Hoong in their first-generation Trackerz Racing Perodua MyVi.

Despite retiring after 72 laps, their remarkable drive saw them climb into the overall top five and even take the lead by lap 26, ahead of more powerful and modern cars like the Honda Type R, Suzuki Sports, and Toyota GT86.

In a surprising twist, the overall victory went to the #60 Honda Civic, a fourth-generation model from 1987-1991, driven by Gan Kim Koa, Lee Wai Cong, and Hayden Haikal.

Despite spinning early in the race and dropping to last place, the trio fought back to complete the 99 laps in 4 hours, 54 minutes, and 31.789 seconds—finishing more than 20 seconds ahead of the next car.

“We were running on fumes in the last two laps, just trying to keep the car from stalling,” Hayden said after driving the final stint. The car had not raced for six years, making the win all the more remarkable. The team also claimed the Super 1800cc Class title.

Second place overall went to the Millennium Racing 1 Honda Civic driven by Faizal Naim, William Yong, and Al Amin Mohd, who also won the Vision HKS Super Touring Class. Third place was secured by Mohd Fahrizal Hasan and Syed Mohd Rizal in their FAWSTER SMRT Toyota GT86, who also took the Vision HKS GT86 x BRZ Racing Cup.

“We won on good strategy and consistent lap times,” said Fahrizal.

“Being in a lower class, we didn’t expect to finish so high, especially after qualifying only 12th,” he added.

Only the top three cars managed to complete all 99 laps, while the remaining 39 competitors finished at least a lap down.

The Merdeka Race featured six classes: Rennplatz Standard Production, Rennplatz Standard Production Max, Vision HKS Super Touring, Vision HKS GT86 x BRZ Racing Cup, Super 1800, and MSF Super Production, with a total of RM50,000 in prize money for the top three in each class.

The MSF Merdeka Race proved once again that anything can happen on race night, with unexpected victories and unforgettable moments.

