What’s The Difference Between Thai Odyssey & Qi Odyssey? We Find Out About Chinese Massages [Review]

Most of us are familiar with the massage treatments offered by Thai Odyssey. However, if you’re looking to try different massage treatments, you’re in luck because Thai Odyssey recently opened its largest Qi Odyssey outlet in Berjaya Times Square.

What’s the difference between Thai Odyssey and Qi Odyssey? Qi Odyssey offers traditional Chinese-style massages and is designed with the young and youthful vibrant market in mind from the interior to the decorations (everyone is welcome though!).

While chatting with the staff, I discovered that Qi Odyssey started as a teahouse offering reflexology and half-body massages. After customers enquired about full-body massages, Qi Odyssey finally added a full-body massage to their list of massage treatments.

Qi Odyssey has several massage treatments such as:

Qi Meridian Massage (Full Body Massage)

Silver Cloud Massage (Half Body)

Golden Cloud Massage (Foot Soak+Half Body)

Monk’s Feet Massage (Foot Soak+Reflexology)

Triple Treasure Massage (Foot Soak+Half Body+Reflexology)

Customers have the option for snack and tea add-ons, as well as a choice of opting for the Chinese herbal foot soak (ginger root, Artemisia argyi, saffron mix) or a bath bomb foot soak with four scents to choose from (Rose & Mint, Mandarin Orange, Honey & Lemon, and Lavender).

TRP had the opportunity to try the Qi Meridian Massage at the Berjaya Times Square outlet to compare to the full body massage at Thai Odyssey.

The entrance to Qi Odyssey at Berjaya Times Square. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

The massage experience at Qi Odyssey

Before the massage treatment session starts, guests are guided to choose the massage oil they like. In Qi Odyssey, they offer four massage oil scents and types:

Jade (Geranium, Spearmint, Lemon)

Autumn (Bergamot, Mandarin Orange, Lavender)

Blossom (Vanilla, Yuzu, Grapefruit)

Rose Geranium

I chose the Rose Geranium for its light floral scent and moisturising properties.

After selecting the massage oil, guests can choose to have additional treats like tea and snacks. There are three choices for snacks (Shrimp rolls, crispy twist rolls, and pineapple tarts) while there are nine tea choices, and two kombucha flavours to choose from (full menu with prices here).

I chose to have shrimp rolls and sencha to enjoy after the massage session. Similarly to Thai Odyssey, the session begins with a foot soak, scrub, and light foot massage.

While enjoying the foot soak, I noticed the interior and decorations are minimalist with Chinese influences such as jade green accents, lantern lamp shades and straight-backed wooden furniture.

Foot soak area Shrimp rolls, peanuts, and sencha

During the full body massage, I noticed that the Chinese massage focuses on pressure points. The masseuse would use elbows to press on pressure points and use the forearms to make long, broad strokes to release tension and knots.

Meanwhile, Thai massages utilise more kneading motions to release knots and muscle tightness.

The thought of using elbows to press down on pressure points might sound super painful but it worked well to soothe tight and fatigued muscles. As always, guests can communicate with the masseuse on the intensity of the massages. If you enjoy “pain,” go for it!

When compared to Thai Odyssey I found Qi Odyssey’s full body massage feels much more relaxing. However, if you prefer to be “kneaded,” the Qi Meridian Massage might feel mild for you.

After the full body massage, the tension over the neck, shoulders, and calves felt relaxed. The hot sencha and snacks further rounded up the pampering and relaxation session. As someone with a sensitive nose, the Rose Geranium massage oil didn’t irritate my nose so that was another plus.

Private single Couple room Half-body massage/Reflexology areas

Similarly to the Thai Odyssey, the Qi Odyssey has private single and couple massage rooms and another room for half-body massages and reflexology.

You can browse the treatments available and the prices on Qi Odyssey’s website here.

Corner view of Qi Odyssey. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

Qi Odyssey @ Berjaya Times Square

Address: Lot No. 02-38, Second Floor, Berjaya Times Square, No. 1, Jalan Imbi, 55100 Kuala Lumpur (Second floor beside Good2U Concept Store and near the Berjaya Property Gallery).

Opening hours: 10am-10pm daily

Contact number: +603-2110 2263

Social media: Facebook | Instagram

Website: Qi Odyssey

