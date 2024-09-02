Malaysia Airlines Flight Cancellations: What You Need To Know & What To Do Next

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Ok, if you haven’t heard, Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG)—which includes Malaysia Airlines, Firefly, and Amal—are cutting back their flights by a solid 20%. This means that there will be fewer flights across the board from now till December.

MAG said that they’re temporarily reducing their flight network to keep things safe and running smoothly.

This is to ensure the longterm reliability of our fleet and robustness of our operations and enhance our ability to ensure our customers on Malaysia Airlines, Firefly and Amal services face minimal disruptions and have the best experience possible flying with us. Group Managing Director Datuk Captain Izham Ismail.



The flight cuts will affect both domestic flights within Malaysia and international flights to ASEAN countries, North Asia, South Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Greater China, and the Middle East.

How Do You Know if Your Flight Was Cancelled?

If you’re wondering whether your flight ‘kena cancel’ or not, affected customers will get an email notification with details about the cancellation and an updated itinerary of their flights.

But, if you haven’t received an email yet and are worried about your flight, here’s what you can do:

Check Email Betul-Betul: Make sure you’re checking the email address you used when booking the flight. Also, check your spam or junk folder in case the notification was filtered out of your main inbox.

Make sure you’re checking the email address you used when booking the flight. Also, check your spam or junk folder in case the notification was filtered out of your main inbox. Visit Airline’s Website: You can manage your booking directly through the airline’s website via Malaysia Airlines, Firefly, and Amal’s “Manage Booking” feature where you can enter your booking reference to check the status of your flight.

What to Do if Your Flight Kena Cancel

If you receive a notification that your flight has been cancelled, don’t panic! MAG offers several options to help you manage the situation:

Accept Updated Itinerary: If the new flight arrangements provided by the airline works for you, simply accept the changes. No further action is needed, and you can proceed with your travel plans after receiving the confirmation for your new flight.

Request Reschedule: If the new itinerary is not convenient, you can request to have your flight rescheduled without any additional fees.

Ask for Refund: If you prefer not to travel at all, you can request a full refund for your cancelled flight. The refund process can typically take up to 14 days and will be credited to the original payment method you used to book your flight.

How to Get In Touch With the Airline

If you need further assistance, you can:

Global Contact Centre: MAG’s call centres are available to assist with cancellations, rescheduling, or refunds. However, be prepared for potentially long wait times due to the high volume of calls. You can reach them at 1-300-88-3000 (inside Malaysia) or +603-7843-3000 (outside Malaysia).

Live Chat Support: For quicker service, you can use the Live Chat feature available on Malaysia Airlines, Firefly, and Amal’s websites.

Ticketing Office: If you prefer in-person assistance, you can go directly to Malaysia Airlines, Firefly, and Amal’s ticketing offices.

TL;DR

Watch this video to learn how to check, reschedule, or refund your flights.

Also FYI, if you have a connecting flight that’s impacted by the changes, it’s best to contact the airline directly. And if you made flight bookings through a Travel Agency, do contact them directly too.

But, Why is this Happening?

If you’re extra curious about why this is happening. Long story short: the entire airline industry is facing some major supply chain issues. Basically, there’s currently a global shortage of resources and delays in getting spare parts for aircraft. This makes it hard to overhaul and repair engines quickly.

The shortage has also slowed down the arrival of new aircraft, which has messed up MAG’s fleet plans. Originally, MAG planned to receive 17 new aircraft by 2024 as part of its fleet upgrade. But so far, they’ve only received four out of 13 Boeing 737-8 aircraft, and they expect just three out of four A330neo planes to arrive by the end of the year.

On top of that, MAG is also facing a loss of skilled workers because new maintenance companies, both local and international, have entered the Malaysian market. To fix this, MAG is working with its partners to boost its workforce and has improved pay packages to retain talent.

