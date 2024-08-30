Mr DIY’s “Bersama Satu Bazaar” At Pavilion Bukit Jalil Has Food, Games, And More!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Mr DIY’s Bersama Satu Bazaar is an exciting three-day event from 30 August to 1 September 2024 at Pavilion Bukit Jalil’s Piazza (Outdoor Area near Starbucks exit).

The bazaar offers a variety of intriguing vendors, featuring everything from fashion accessories to food and drinks. The other shops include beauty brands, arts and crafts materials, and hobby items.

The bazaar is split into several parts with fun street names such as Jalan DIY (Mr DIY Group products showcase), Jalan Fun (Free fun games & workshops), Jalan Viral (shopping streets), and Jalan Malaysia (Art Gallery & Interactive Backdrop).

Don’t worry about getting lost because there’s a larger map displayed at the entrance and you’ll be given a small map card to collect stamps for gift redemptions as well.

Large map near the entrance. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

Over at Jalan Malaysia, there are two interesting spots: The Unity Gallery and the ‘What Do You Love About Malaysia?” wall.

The Unity Gallery showcases some artworks by local artists while guests can show their love for Malaysia by voting at the “What Do You Love About Malaysia?” wall.

To vote, guests need to tap the red buttons under the respective answers such as Makan-Makan Malaysia, Ceria-Ceria Malaysia, Cuti-Cuti Malaysia, Budaya-Budaya Malaysia, and Ikon-Ikon Malaysia. It can get excitingly competitive because each answer section has an LED panel displaying the number of tapped votes.

Tap your vote at the wall “What Do You Love About Malaysia?” wall. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP Seating area in front of the stage. Image: Adeline Leong

To further liven up the atmosphere, there’ll be performances by Alif Satar & The Locos, Priscilla Abby, and Jaclyn Victor on 31 August as well.

The bazaar also has a large seating area with bright yellow and white lounge and camping chairs with low tables so you can rest, dine, and enjoy live performances.

While browsing the shops, guests can also get free drinking water from the water dispenser fashioned as a giant water tap beside the stage. The giant water tap also doubles as a fun photo opportunity, especially for families with younger kids.

Race your friend at the game booths. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

A clown will also be walking around to make balloon animals for children. Meanwhile, there are games for the adults as well.

Here’s a list of available games to test your skills:

DIY Teh Tarik – a fun opportunity to test your teh tarik pulling skills.

– a fun opportunity to test your teh tarik pulling skills. Catch the Stick – test your reflexes, speed, and agility by catching falling sticks as fast as you can.

– test your reflexes, speed, and agility by catching falling sticks as fast as you can. 8.31 Putting Challenge – if you haven’t tried putting before, the time is now.

– if you haven’t tried putting before, the time is now. Jump Challenge – test how high you can jump. The highest button to tap is at 3 metres.

– test how high you can jump. The highest button to tap is at 3 metres. Driving Maze – use the steering wheel to get the steel ball out of the maze.

– use the steering wheel to get the steel ball out of the maze. Stomp Racing – the two-player game pits friends against each other by running in place to push their game cars as fast as possible on the track.

Last but not least, stay for the lucky draws as there’ll be cash vouchers worth up to RM 12,000 to be won. Guests will also receive a complimentary limited edition Mr DIY tote bag.

To check the list of vendors or get the bazaar itinerary, head over to Mr DIY’s website here.

