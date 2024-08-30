India’s “King Of Playback Singing” Arijit Singh Coming To Malaysia

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

It is no surprise that Malaysia has become a hub for concerts where singers from across the globe come here to entertain their fans.

Dubbed Bollywood’s “King of Playback Singing”, Arijit Singh is set to return to Malaysia for a concert after a decade.

In 2013, he delighted the crowd by performing with Shah Rukh Khan in Temptations.

In 2014, he held his debut solo concert at Wawasan Convention & Exhibition Centre on Jalan Cheras.

His upcoming concert, organised by Hitman Solutions, will be held at Axiata Arena on 16 November 2024.

“His last concert was well-attended and we are thrilled to bring him back. We believe his new concert will be a memorable event for everyone,” said the CEO of Hitman Solutions Rohit Rampal at the launch of the concert, as reported by NST.

Who is this King?

The talented playback singer is no stranger to Malaysians.

Among his hits are Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2 and Channa Mereya from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

His music career began in the year 2005 when he participated in the reality singing show “Fame Gurukul”.

Unfortunately, he was booted from the program at the sixth spot because of a low number of public votes.

However, he was later approached by director Sanjay Leela Bhansali who noticed his skills.

Sanjay asked Arijit to sing “Yun Shabnami” for his movie “Saawariya” but that version was not used.

Instead, the version used for the film was performed by Parthiv Gohil.

Although Arijit was disappointed, he did not stop. In 2010, he made his professional debut in a Telugu film titled “Kedi”.

In 2011, he made his Bollywood debut with “Phir Mohabbat” for the movie “Murder 2”.

He also sang for the movies “Agent Vinod”, “Cocktail” and “Barfi”. He won the Mirchi Music Award for “Dua” and “Phir Le Aya Dil” from “Barfi”.

Fame came knocking through “Aashiqui 2” where he won numerous awards and was nominated for the Filmfare Awards.

Since then, he has become the magical voice of Bollywood.

This was proven when he overtook Taylor Swift as the most followed artist on Spotify recently.

Pre-sale for his concert tickets will begin on 3 September at 12pm.

Ticket prices range from RM298 to RM1,188.

For more info, click here.

