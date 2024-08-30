Connor’s Stout Porter Shakes Up Kuala Lumpur With Record-Breaking Good Times

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Connor’s Stout Porter just took the party scene to a whole new level, and we’re here for it!

Imagine the vibrant heart of downtown Kuala Lumpur transformed into a pulsating hub of excitement, where a sea of enthusiastic stout lovers gathered for an unforgettable night culminating in a Guinness World Record.

As the clock struck midnight, the anticipation peaked at REXKL, a historic venue that became the stage for an extraordinary achievement.

Yes, you read that right.

The Ultimate Celebration of Good Times

In a dazzling display of unity and celebration, Connor’s Stout Porter orchestrated a synchronized can-shaking event that brought together 299 passionate fans.

This incredible feat set a new Guinness World Record for the Most People Shaking Drink Cans Simultaneously.

It was a moment that will go down in history as the ultimate celebration of good times.

The Guinness World Record achievement highlighted Connor’s commitment to creating unparalleled experiences, marking a milestone that will be remembered for years to come.

Carlsberg Malaysia’s Managing Director, Stefano Clini, led this historic endeavour, whose infectious energy and passion for creating memorable experiences inspired everyone present.

Under his leadership, the event shattered records and captured the genuine camaraderie and joy that Connor’s Stout Porter embodies.



Transforming Pubs into Party Paradises

The “Connor’s x YOU: Makers of Good Times” campaign wasn’t just about breaking records.

It was a two-month extravaganza that transformed 16 local pubs and bars across Malaysia into pulsating party hubs.

With beats curated by the country’s top underground DJs, partygoers were treated to an exhilarating journey through the heart of the dance music scene.

Connor’s fans mastered the art of the Perfect Pour and the infectious Shake Ritual, taking home exclusive merchandise and memories that will last a lifetime.

Connor’s and Midnight Live: A Dynamic Duo

But the excitement didn’t stop there.

Connor’s collaborated with Midnight Live to bring the underground party scene to life in three regions, culminating in a climactic finale at REXKL.

From Johor to Penang and finally, to the vibrant streets of Kuala Lumpur, Connor has once again proved that it’s the ultimate partner for creating epic memories.

And for those who couldn’t get enough, Connor’s is giving away 200 Insta360 X4 bundle sets worth RM600,000 until 31 August.

Just purchase a pint or can of Connor’s Stout Porter at any of the 900 participating outlets nationwide, and you could be capturing your own unforgettable moments in no time.

For non-Muslims, aged 21+ only. If you drink, don’t drive. #CelebrateResponsibly #MakersOfGoodTimes #ConnorsMY #ConnorsXYOU #REXKL

