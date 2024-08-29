Nigerian Actor Abbey Abimbola: From Nollywood To Malaysian Cinema

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysia is known for its talented individuals who have made remarkable achievements across various fields.

Notable firsts include Datuk Dr Sheikh Muzaphar Shukor, Malaysia’s first astronaut, and M. Magendran, the first Malaysian to conquer Mount Everest.

But did you know about the Nigerian who is an actor and director certified by Seniman and the Film Directors’ Association of Malaysia (FDAM).

Abbey Abimbola, also known as Cracky Don, is a Nigerian actor who made his mark in Malaysian cinema.

Abbey, who hails from Iwo, Osun State, Nigeria, moved to Malaysia in 2013 after a successful career in Nollywood.

He was well-known for movies like “Igunugun Eye Aye” and even directed films such as “Ikoko Ajegun Jeran.”

His first movie in Malaysia was the movie Badang which was released in the year 2018.

Journey To Malaysian Cinema

His journey into the Malaysian cinema scene was not an easy feat to achieve. He auditioned several times but was rejected.

According to Abbey, unlike Nollywood, where drama and dialogue are key, Malaysian cinema focuses on action films, and he had the physique that fit.

However, he had to learn Martial arts to make himself stand out, which included the traditional Malay martial art, Silat.

Once he had the proper training and mastered the martial arts, he started receiving acting jobs.

Most recently, he directed and acted in a local movie titled “Bukan Hantu Biashe Biashe” which also features local actors such as Adam Shah, Saiful Apek and Khir Rahman.

Actor, Director To Influencer

Rather than an actor or a director, Abbey is very much known to Malaysians as an Influencer on his TikTok page @cracky_don.

It helps that he has learned Bahasa Malaysia and can speak it fluently.

According to Mstar, Abbey said that he did not expect to get such attention from netizens after his appearance on TikTok.

However, he added that the reason for him becoming an influencer was solely to promote his movie.

“Many people don’t know that I’m an actor and film director, but they know me better as Abang Sado, but that’s okay, I don’t care,” he said.

He also added that he wished to bring Malaysian Cinemas to international platforms on par with Hollywood.

