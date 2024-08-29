Merdeka Weekend: Fun & Interesting Activities To Try!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Rise Above It All | 30 August | KLCC | 6.30pm until late | Free public event\

Suria KLCC is ready to countdown to Merdeka Day while celebrating its Silver Jubilee. There’ll be a fireworks show, live performances, special Light, Laser, & Fountain Show, and the Silver Jubilee Special. The artist lineup include Yuna, Amy Search, M. Nasir, Reshmonu, Vince, Hael Husaini, Ernie, Syamel, and Ruffedge.

Let’s Wine About It | 30 August | Good Stuff @ Gaskey Alley | 8pm-10pm | RM98/pax

Good Stuff MY at the Gasket Alley is holding a wine-tasting night where guests get to enjoy five glasses of different Zefina wines.

iKita Festival | 30 August-1 Sept | Pavilion Bukit Jalil | 10am-9pm | Free admission

The iKita Festival promises an exciting event packed with learning, food, entertainment, education, green living, culture, and more shopping. There’ll also be workshops, competitions, lucky draws, and more.

Pasar Merdeka Hitam Putih | 30 August-1 Sept | Central Market | 10am-10pm | Free [ublic event

It’s Merdeka week so expect cultural dance performances and opportunities to play traditional games such as the congkak. The market also supports local vendors selling clothes, fashion and beauty accessories, and delicious food and drinks.

National Day Live Music | 31 August | Pavilion Bukit Jalil | 6pm-6.45pm | Free public event

Christine’s Bakery, Yamaha Music School, and Minuet Music will be holding a National Day Live Music performance at Pavilion Bukit Jalil to celebrate Merdeka with music and joy.

Fatal Attraction Guided Tour | 31 August | GMBB | 11am-12pm, 4.30pm-5.30pm | Free public event

Photographer Chien C. Lee will take guests on a guided tour of his Fatal Attraction exhibit held at the 6th floor of GMBB. The Fatal Attraction exhibit features Lee’s photo collection of local flora and fauna such as pitcher plants and interesting bugs. This guided tour is perfect for those interested in nature photography or simply curious about Malaysia’s vibrant nature. Spaces are limited so remember to reserve your space fast here.

In addition, Lee is holding a talk on the same day from 2.30pm to 3.30pm. He’ll be sharing his experiences, how he fell in love with Malaysia, and in-depth stories of nature he has seen during his photography journey.

Made Me by Dasha Logan | 31 August | Jaotim KL | 3pm onwards | RM80/pax

Malaysian singer-songwriter Dasha Logan will be serenading guests at Jaotim this Merdeka Day. She’ll be performing some of her songs that got her here today. She’ll also be joined by the band Nadir on stage. Get your tickets here.

Merdeka Day Synesthesia | 31 August | Jaotim KL | 9pm onwards | RM 100/pax

The local band Nadir featuring Sammyjo will continue serenading guests with progressive ethno-fusion music right after Dasha Logan.

The Sisters Soong | 31 August-8 Sept | KLPAC | 8pm, 3pm | Ticketed show

The brand new play by Joe Hasham OAM and directed by Dato Dr Faridah Merican tells the story of three influential sisters in 1900s China and how they helped shape the history of modern China. It’s a family saga that spans a century unlike you’ve seen before.

The play stars an award-winning cast with choreography by Kenny Shim, costuming by Beatrice Looi, and music and arrangement by Tan Zhi Yong against a set by Scenographer Yusman Mokhtar and live music under the baton of Maestro Lee Kok Leong. Get your tickets here. https://www.cloudjoi.com/shows/the-sisters-soong

Build Lego Dragon Quest | Until 18 Sept | Legoland Malaysia

Legoland Malaysia invites families to embark on an epic adventure of creativity and imagination. As part of the Play Unstoppable celebration, guests are challenged to help bring a magnificent Big Lego Dragon to life using over 275,000 Lego Bricks. This mythical creature measures a majestic 7.5m long, 2.3m tall, and nearly a meter wide (nearly the size of a school bus).

There’ll be other fun activities held at the resort theme park such as designing your own race car, a dragon scavenger hunt, and minifigure trading. For more information, head over to Legoland Malaysia’s website.

Malaysia Cultural Fest | 1 September | EcoWorld Gallery @ Eco Majestic | 11am-5pm | Free public event

The Celebrating Anak-Anak Malaysia: Malaysia Cultural Fest promises a day of exciting performances and hands-on workshops from our diverse cultures. Some performances to keep an eye out for are the Ngajat Iban, Orang Ulu Dance, Sumazau Kadazan, and Murut Bamboo Dance. As for workshops, guests can try making wayang kulit paper pupper, maltose candy art, henna design art, and DIY Merdeka fan.

Largest Gathering of Uncle Rogers! | 14 Sept | Pavilion KL | 9am-11am | Free public event

Uncle Roger is calling all his nieces and nephews to gather at Pavilion KL to make history together in the Guinness World Record. The first 300 people to sign up will get free Uncle Roger Starter Pack which includes a limited edition Orange Polo shirt, legendary phone belt case, an exclusive tote bag that will make aunties jealous, and a discount voucher for the Best Fried Rice in town (not city meh?).

P/S: If you have any future events you want the world to know about, submit your suggestions to adeline@therakyatpost.com with the subject “Weekly Listicle Suggestion”.

