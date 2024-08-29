Indulge In Exquisite Pork Delicacies At Black Market, The Hidden Gem Of KLCC

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In the bustling metropolis of Kuala Lumpur, a hidden gem awaits those seeking exceptional pork dishes.

Black Market, a charming kiosk tucked away in Isetan KLCC, has quickly become the go-to destination for discerning foodies and pork lovers.

This culinary oasis, located at Isetan KLCC’s Food Market Concourse Floor, is the sole purveyor of exquisite pork delicacies within the iconic KLCC complex.

A Symphony of Flavors: Iberico Bak Kut Teh

Black Market’s signature dish, the Iberico Bak Kut Teh, is a masterpiece that showcases the finest ingredients and culinary expertise.

This traditional Malaysian favourite has a luxurious twist. It features premium Iberico pork ribs simmered to perfection in a fragrant, herb-infused broth.

The result is a symphony of flavours that will tantalize your taste buds and leave you craving more.

Melt-in-Your-Mouth Kakuni Rice

For those seeking a truly unique dining experience, the Kakuni Rice is a must-try.

This dish showcases succulent, slow-braised pork belly that melts in your mouth. It has been lovingly cooked for hours to achieve its unparalleled tenderness.

The pork is then nestled atop a bed of perfectly steamed rice, creating a harmonious blend of textures and flavours.

Accompanied by a special side dish, the Kakuni Rice is a testament to Black Market’s commitment to culinary innovation and excellence.



A Comforting Embrace: Kakuni Bun

For those craving a handheld delight, the Kakuni Bun is a must-try.

This heavenly creation features a tender, slow-braised pork belly in a soft, fluffy bun.

The perfect balance of rich, savoury, and sweet flavours, topped with fresh greens and a special sauce, makes the Kakuni Bun a comforting embrace for your taste buds.

Each bite is a testament to the love and care put into crafting this irresistible dish.



A Taste of Spain: Jamon Platter

For more taste of Spain, indulge in the Jamon Platter, a celebration of the finest Iberian ham.

Thinly sliced Jamon Iberico, aged for 18 months, offers a delectable blend of savoury and tangy flavours that will transport your senses to the heart of Spain.

Perfect for sharing with friends or enjoying a glass of red wine, the Jamon Platter is a true delicacy that showcases Black Market’s commitment to sourcing the best ingredients worldwide.

Pork Rendang: A Twist on Malaysian Classics

But the pork-inspired delights don’t stop there.

Black Market’s Nasi Lemak and Mee Siam are elevated to new heights with the addition of their mouthwatering Pork Rendang.

This succulent, slow-cooked pork is infused with aromatic spices and coconut milk, creating a rich and flavorful rendang that perfectly complements the classic Malaysian dishes.

Once you’ve savoured the Pork Rendang, you’ll find it impossible to forget its incredible taste.

An Ambiance to Match the Flavors

Black Market’s commitment to quality extends beyond its dishes, with an ambiance that exudes sophistication and warmth.

The kiosk’s sleek, modern design provides a welcoming respite from the hustle and bustle of KLCC, allowing diners to savor their meals in comfort and style.

In a place where pork dishes are a rarity, Black Market is a beacon of culinary excellence, offering a tempting array of flavours that will satisfy even the most discerning palates.

Whether you’re a pork enthusiast or simply seeking a unique dining experience, Black Market at Isetan KLCC is the ultimate destination for those who appreciate the finer things in life.

Elevate Your Dining Experience with City Cellar

Black Market’s strategic location adjacent to City Cellar in Isetan KLCC allows you to pair your exquisite pork dishes with a wide selection of beers, liquors, and wines.

The knowledgeable staff at City Cellar will be more than happy to recommend the perfect beverage to complement your chosen dish, ensuring a truly unforgettable culinary journey.

As if the exceptional dining experience wasn’t enough, Black Market and City Cellar occasionally host masterclass drinking sessions, where patrons can learn about pairing their favorite pork dishes with the perfect beverages.

These sessions offer a unique opportunity to deepen your appreciation for the finer things in life while expanding your culinary knowledge.

