Explore Nairobi: 7 Airbnb Stays You’ll Want On Your Wishlist

Eager to plan your end-of-year getaway and craving a fresh experience? With direct flights from Kuala Lumpur to Nairobi launching this November, it’s the perfect opportunity for Malaysians to explore this vibrant destination. Renowned as the safari capital of Kenya, Nairobi presents an exceptional mix of adventure and tranquillity.

Whether you’re looking for a peaceful retreat wrapped in nature or a homey urban sanctuary, these Airbnb stays promise a memorable holiday uniquely attuned to the beauty and charm of this captivating city.

Wildlife Wonder

The Treehouse The Treehouse

What better way to celebrate Nairobi’s safari charm than from this enchanting treehouse on the Ngong House estate? Set within walking distance of the Giraffe Centre and just minutes from the Elephant Orphanage and Nairobi National Park, this fully furnished retreat offers a unique way to immerse yourself in the city’s wildlife marvels.

Home Away from Home

The Olive House The Olive House

For those seeking a true home away from home, these stays offer unmatched cosiness and charm. The Olive House provides the perfect mix of rustic and timeless historic elegance, surrounded by lush greenery. With a nature bush trail on the property and a Bed and Breakfast service, this home is ideal for a relaxing getaway where you can enjoy quality time with loved ones.

The Forest Retreat The Forest Retreat

Alternatively, The Forest Retreat is ideal if you’re seeking a quiet and cosy getaway that’s still close to Nairobi’s city centre. It features a jacuzzi bath nestled in a private garden, providing serene views of the forest and nearby dam.

Charming Oddities

The Glass House The Glass House

If you’re drawn to unconventional homes, these one-of-a-kind stays are perfect for you! At The Glass House, experience the whimsy of a Gaudi-inspired creation, where vibrant design blends with traditional elements. Nestled in the heart of nature, this unusual retreat stands out with its organic growth and artistic charm, offering a memorable escape with sweeping views of Silole Sanctuary.

The Brandy Bus. Image: Airbnb

Discover another unique stay by embracing adventure aboard a vintage double-decker bus. The Brandy Bus is a lovingly restored gem that stands out with its quirky charm and inviting outdoor area, perfect for sipping morning coffee or enjoying late-night chats. Located near the Giraffe Centre and Karen Blixen Museum, it promises to make your trip to Nairobi truly unforgettable.

Breathtaking Hilltop Panoramas

Olsotowa Olsotowa

Immerse yourself in the calming beauty of Ngong Hills at Olsotowa, a secluded off-grid cabin perched high above the city. This hilltop retreat offers breathtaking panoramic landscape views, providing a perfect backdrop for a relaxing sunset by the outdoor fireplace. Enjoy the tranquillity of this unique stay and the stunning natural scenery surrounding it.

Dawn Chorus Dawn Chorus

Not to forget Dawn Chorus, a gorgeous treehouse overlooking a tranquil river valley. Ideal for a romantic retreat or a peaceful solo escape, this haven offers serene mornings with the dawn chorus and a unique outdoor bath under the stars. From the kitchen, enjoy sweeping views of the landscape, while the lush garden provides a peaceful setting for relaxation.

