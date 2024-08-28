PapLite Pro™: The Game-Changer In Cervical Screening, Making Pap Smears Quick & Less Invasive

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

“So fast done already, is it?”

That was the reaction from many women who participated in the PapLite Pro™ efficacy tests, as they were surprised by how quick and less invasive the procedure was compared to the traditional Pap smears they’d dreaded for so long.

(Credit: Taylor’s University)

A Pap smear is a routine screening that detects potential cervical cancers by collecting cells from the endocervix, which are then checked for abnormalities.

Despite how crucial this screening is for early cancer detection, only about 55% of women in Malaysia have ever had one, and an astounding 90.5% don’t stick to the recommended schedule of getting screened every three years.

The fear, cultural stigma, and discomfort that come with the procedure often keep women from getting tested. In 2020, Malaysia saw 1,740 new cases of cervical cancer, with a high mortality rate of 57%. Regular screenings could help catch these cases early and save lives.

But PapLite Pro™ promises to change all that.

(Credit: Taylor’s University)

Developed by Taylor’s University through its Digital Health and Medical Advancement Impact Lab, this medical innovation could improve how Pap smears are done. Unlike the outdated tools that have been used for over 50 years, PapLite Pro™ is designed with modern women in mind. It’s less invasive, more precise, and – get this – it even has its own light.

Why’s that important? 💡

(Credit: Taylor’s University)

Well, the cervical canal is usually pretty dark, making it tough for doctors to see what they’re doing. The shadow from their hand doesn’t help either. Traditionally, they’ve had to rely on spotlights in hospitals or even torchlights during mass screenings in rural areas. Not exactly reassuring, right?

PapLite Pro™ fixes that. Its ergonomic design and built-in light lets doctors clearly see all four quadrants of the endocervix, making it easier to collect enough cells from the right spot – resulting in a procedure that’s less invasive and more efficient. This also means more accurate test results, reducing the chances of false negatives or needing to come back for a repeat Pap smear.

As Dr Kavinash Loganathan from the National Cancer Society of Malaysia says, “Do it right, do it once.” That’s the goal of this innovation – to ensure that when you get a Pap smear, it’s done right the first time.

But this innovation didn’t happen overnight.

(Credit: Taylor’s University)

Led by Dr Chong Pei Pei, who initiated the project in 2020 while serving as a Professor at the School of Biosciences and now directs the Digital Health and Medical Advancement Impact Lab at Taylor’s University, the development of PapLite Pro™ involved extensive research and collaboration across multiple disciplines.

At the launch event, Dr Thian Lok Boon, Taylor’s University Pro Vice-Chancellor of Learning & Teaching, highlighted the teamwork between the School of Engineering, School of Biosciences, and School of Medicine, along with the university’s research and enterprise commercialisation team and industry partners. Their combined efforts and brainstorming sessions led to the creation of PapLite Pro™.

(Credit: TRP)

Dr Thian sees PapLite Pro™ as a shining example of Purpose-led Learning and how educational institutions can drive change, inspiring and equipping the next generation to tackle global challenges.

The result is a prototype that’s effective and user-friendly. Currently in its efficacy testing phase, it’s a tool that medical professionals can easily integrate into their practice with minimal training – a real timesaver that could transform women’s healthcare.

Apart from the Digital Health and Medical Advancement Impact Lab, Taylor’s University has 10 other Impact Labs that showcase its commitment to being a purpose-driven university.

(Credit: TRP)

The implementation of purpose-led learning across all our schools saw us introducing 11 Impact Labs. Each Impact Lab consists of solution-focused transdisciplinary teams of academics, industry, and students collaborating to bring meaningful ideas to life. Dr Thian Lok Boon, Pro Vice-Chancellor of Learning & Teaching at Taylor’s University.

Check out our extended reality (XR) experience of PapLite Pro™ at Taylor’s University’s VORTEX XR Lab, Southeast Asia’s world-class (XR) learning centre and a glimpse of Black Soldier Fly Larvae below:

