Masjid Jamek Cina Muslim Klang: A New Icon Of Cultural And Religious Harmony In Selangor

Masjid Jamek Cina Muslim Klang has officially opened its doors, beginning with the Maghrib prayers, followed by the recitation of Surah Yasin and Tahlil last week on 22 August.

The grand opening drew an overwhelming number of worshippers, far exceeding expectations and reflecting the community’s deep interest and enthusiasm for this unique place of worship.

Located in Bandar Botanik, Klang, the mosque stands out with its striking Chinese architectural elements, a design inspired by the Great Mosque of Xi’an in China.

The building features traditional grey roof tiles, ridged curved roofs, and a single three-tier pagoda, making it an eye-catching landmark along Jalan Langat, also known as the Klang-Banting highway.

According to The Star, Sharin Low Abdullah, the adviser of the Malaysian Chinese Muslim Association (MACMA) Selangor branch, expressed his pride in the mosque’s distinctive architecture, which has captured the attention of locals and passersby alike.

(Credits: @MasjidJamekCinaMuslimKlang/Facebook)

Sharin noted that the mosque stands out as the first of its kind in Selangor, distinguished by its intricate Chinese architectural features that make it exceptionally unique.

(Credits: @MasjidJamekCinaMuslimKlang/Facebook)

According to The Masjid Cina Selangor‘s official website, the journey to build this iconic mosque began on 20 December 2017, with a proposal led by the Selangor State Islamic Religious Department (JAIS), the Selangor Public Works Department, MACMA, and other relevant agencies.

The design was presented to the Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah on 28 November 2018, and was officially approved on 7 May 2019.

Covering an area of 2.98 acres, Masjid Jamek Cina Muslim Klang can accommodate up to 1,000 worshippers. Its design concept is based on a central axis with clear divisions of space using a courtyard.

The mosque features a unique tower with Chinese architectural elements, a prayer hall with a roof made of traditional Chinese tiles, and a garden area that can serve as an additional prayer space.

(Credits: @MasjidJamekCinaMuslimKlang/Facebook)

The main prayer hall incorporates wooden elements and Chinese-style calligraphy adorning the mihrab area, further enhancing its cultural authenticity.

In addition to its role as a place of worship, the mosque also aims to become an iconic tourist destination.

Sharin highlighted plans to collaborate with Tourism Selangor to promote Muslim-friendly tourism and position Masjid Jamek Cina Muslim Klang as a must-visit site, as reported by The Star.

The mosque is also equipped with a cultural center, a souvenir shop, and a café, making it a hub for both spiritual and cultural activities.

The official site states that the construction of Masjid Jamek Cina Muslim Klang is estimated at RM30 million and was funded by both the Selangor government and public donations through MACMA.

(Credits: @MasjidJamekCinaMuslimKlang/Facebook)

The project also includes a four-storey building for the imam’s quarters and other facilities.

Every corner of this mosque reflects the beauty and authenticity of its architectural design, making it a new icon for Selangor and a proud landmark for the local community.

