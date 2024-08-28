16+ Promotions & Special Menus To Celebrate Merdeka Day 2024!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The 67th Merdeka Day celebration is just in three days! What better way to celebrate the day with your loved ones and enjoy these once-in-a-lifetime delicious deals together?

Check out some of these places that are offering Merdeka promotions and deals.

1. Bake By Mel

Bake By Mel’s Buy 1 Box, Get 1 Box Free deal lets you enjoy various delicious scones and tarts together with your loved ones. The sweet deal will be available from 30 August to 1 September 2024. Yum yum!

2. Auntie Anne’s Malaysia

Auntie Anne’s Malaysia’s Merdeka promotion features six delightful Stix flavours to remind us all to Stix it together as Malaysians! The flavours are Roselle Stix, Cinnamon Sugar Stix, Green Tea Stix, Chocolate Mint Stix, Sour Cream & Onion Stix, and Coffee Stix. The promotion will run from 1 August to 30 September 2024.

3. Mr Churros

This Merdeka, Mr Churros offers a RM7 Single Set and the Merdeka Edition Family Box from 3 August to 30 September. The single set includes a box of 8 churros with 1 kopi tarik kaw dip. Meanwhile, the RM35 Family Box comprises 40 churros with 5 dips and a free collectable sticker.

4. myNews Malaysia

Over at myNews, there’s 20% off for a Red Bean Donut and a Buy 1 Free 1 drink on Maru Latte every Thursday. It’ll be perfect as a quick or on-the-go snack!

5. Secret Recipe

A celebration isn’t complete without a cake so get yours from Secret Recipe! The promo code ILOVEMSIA gives you RM10 off for a whole cake if you order from SRGO from 15 August to 16 September 2024. The discount is only available for pickups.

There’s also a Buy 2 Get 1 Free Slice of Cake deal and a Buy 2 Main Courses for RM30 deal.

6. Inside Scoop

Inside Scoop has partnered up with other local brands such as Farm Fresh, Secret Recipe, Beryl’s, and Zus Coffee to come up with four new Merdeka ice cream flavours. The Lokal Legends series features Choco Malt (Farm Fresh), Chocolate Indulgence (Secret Recipe), Tiramisu Almond Chocolate (Beryl’s), and Earl Grey Cham Latte (Zus Coffee).

Additionally, if you order any hot or iced Earl Grey Cham Latte or Milk Tea via Zus App, you’ll get a 15% off Zus Reward voucher for the Earl Grey Cham Latte ice cream at any Inside Scoop outlets (except B.I.G. Publika & IPC Shopping Centre outlets)! The voucher is limited to the first 1000 redemptions from 26 August to 16 September 2024.

7. Baskin Robbins

Despite the rain and cool weather, you can treat yourself to a wonderfully tasty ice cream cone. If you buy any Single King ice cream or Junior Milkshake at Baskin Robbins, you get the second one at only RM6.70. In addition, they have come up with delicious new flavours inspired by Malaysian food flavours such as Village Park Nasi Lemak, Pandan Kaya Butter Toast, Durian King, and Kopi Dinosaur.

8. Dao

Dao introduces its newest flavour the Daorian sundae featuring silky smooth soy soft serve served with 100% pure durian puree and a sprinkle of butter crunch. The Daorian Sundao is available in all outlets until 22 September 2024.

9. Chagee

Chagee will be going around in its Chagee bus and stopping by iconic heritage spots from 27 August to 8 September 2024 to celebrate Malaysia’s rich history and culture. In celebration of Merdeka Day, Chagee is also holding a competition and winners will get a chance to try the new tea series for free. To join, you’ll need to snap a picture with the Chagee bus and post it on your social media with the given hashtags. The Chagee bus will stop at KLCC on 30 and 31 August.

10. Gong Cha

Gong Cha introduces its Rose to Independence series featuring the classic Bandung flavours with a modern twist from 16 August to 16 September 2024. The new flavours are Bandung Milk Tea with Pearl, Milk Tea Smoothie with Bandung Milk Foam, and Rose Lemonade with Basil Seeds. Also, Gong Cha is offering 67% off your second cup for all walk-in orders on 31 August!

11. Beutea MY

Beutea is holding a 2-day Kombo Jimat super promo from 26 to 27 August on GrabFood. The Buy 1 Free 1 promo is only valid for 2 selected tea beverages, the options being White Peach oolong Milk Tea, Jasmine Green Milk Tea, Yunnan Oolong Milk tea, Fresh Grape Tea, and Fresh Tropical Fruit Tea.

Meanwhile, their Merdeka Deal from 25 to 31 August 2024 offers its best-selling teas –Jasmine Green Milk Tea, White Peach Bliss Oolong Milk Tea, and Yunnan Oolong Milk Tea – from only RM5.90 on Shopee.

12. Ikea Malaysia

Quench your thirst at Ikea (if you’ve made it through the crowd) with its Chocolate Bandung Frappe for RM9.90 only. The drink will be available at the Swedish Café until 30 October 2024.

13. Mokky’s Pizza

Mokky’s Pizza & Coffee is introducing its Merdeka & Hari Malaysia special menu featuring Malaysian flavours. Try the 12-inch Kerabu Pizza and the Tempeh Melt Sticks paired with spicy caramelised onion sauce. The special menu is available from 28 August to 16 September 2024 at Mokky’s outlets in Bukit Tunku and Bukit Jelutong.

14. US Pizza Malaysia

US Pizza’s Merdeka Day promotion offers 50% off on ala carte pizzas. The deal is valid from 1 to 31 August for dine-in and takeaway. For online orders, the promo code is MERDEKA. For walk-ins, just show this Instagram post at the counter before paying to claim the discount.

15. Huckleberry

Huckleberry’s Merdeka Special comes in the form of a burger. The Beef Percik Smashburger featuring juicy Australian beef patties cooked until the crust is crisped and caramelised, creamy homemade percik sauce, fresh ulam, Thai basil, tomatoes, cheddar, and crispy keropok emping will have you salivating soon enough. The “Merdeka” burger is available daily for a limited time at Huckleberry’s Damansara Heights and Bangsar Shopping Centre cafes.

16. Me’nate Steak Hub

Me’nate Steak Hub goes big with its Merdeka Special Dulang Pertiwi 1957. The dulang features Nasi Beringin, Ayam Percik Sri Menanti, Tulang Rusuk Panggang Berempah, Sotong Masak Lemak Cili Api, and Lempeng Tepung. It comes with a side of sambal ikan bilis, gula Melaka, ubi kayu goreng, and kelapa parut. Burp. The special meal is available from 8 August to 16 September 2024.

17. Jollibee Malaysia

Jollibee introduces its newest offering, the Nasi Lemak Chickenjoy x Village Park Sambal. It’s only available for a limited time in all Jollibee outlets. They didn’t post the prices on their post but in GrabFood, the price ranges between RM18 to RM25 depending on the individual set promos (not group sets).

18. Christine’s

Christine’s A Taste of Malaysia menu features Sambal Petai Udang Bagel & Crozza, and drinks such as Hibiscus Harmony and Merdeka Cooler. The menu is available from 16 August to 16 September 2024.

