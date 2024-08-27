Cutting Costs: One Man’s Guide To Slashing Your Electric Bill To Under RM2 A Day

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a world where rising electricity bills have become the norm, one man’s innovative approach is turning heads and saving wallets.

Meet Fikri Azhar, a homeowner who has cracked the code to reduce his family’s electricity expenses drastically.

With bills soaring to RM300 a month for some, Fikri’s strategy caps his at just RM90.

On working days, his daily usage doesn’t even hit RM2.

So, what’s his secret? Fikri swears by a few simple yet effective tips.

The Power of Smart Habits and Technology

First and foremost, he’s a stickler for turning off switches when appliances aren’t in use.

It’s a habit that many overlook, but it makes all the difference.

But that’s not all.

Fikri’s home reveals the power of energy-efficient technology.

His air conditioning unit is a 1hp inverter with a 4-star rating, which runs only during cooler evenings and mornings.

The refrigerator and freezer, both high-efficiency models, hum along 24/7 without breaking the bank.

Inverter kalau nak jimat bila penggunaan lebih 8 jam. Kalau penggunaan kurang 8 jam setiap kali buka, sama je mcm pakai air cond. Kalau tak kerap pakai, better pakai aircond je. — ShikinFahmi (@shikinfahmi25) April 23, 2024

Smart Plugs and Routine Keep Costs Low

And then there’s the power of the timer.

Fikri uses smart plugs to control devices like his water filter, ensuring they’re only on when needed.

This clever use of technology allows him to monitor and manage electricity consumption effortlessly.

Fikri’s household, which includes two adults and two young children, also follows a disciplined routine.

Tak downgrade apa. Cuma kawal penggunaan.



– aircond set 26-27. Set timer off 4am. Time ni confirm dah sejuk.

– pasang smart plug kat perkakas elektrik yang tak guna time tidur. Contoh macam coway, tv/astro,

– pasang led bulb.



Bill elektrik dulu 150-160 camtu. Skrg 90-100. pic.twitter.com/2QOYSRwRPq — A r e p 🍉🇵🇸 (@arepblackflag) October 6, 2023

Strategic Appliance Use and Smart Lighting: Keys to Consistent Savings

The washing machine sees action every other day, while the microwave and air fryer are only used as needed.

A 3-star TV lights up their evenings, and strategically placed LED lights powered by low kWh bulbs illuminate their nights.

Even on weekends, when the family is home more, the bill remains impressively low, hovering between RM3 and RM3.50.

For this remarkable feat, Fikri credits the switch to inverter appliances and smart energy management.

In response, social media users suggested using a smart home system to gain even greater control over household electricity usage.

They highlighted several features, including:

Monitoring usage (watt, kWh, amp)

Setting timers

Automation (e.g., turning on lights when someone enters a room and off when they leave)

Remote on/off control via smartphone

Integrating CCTV into a single interface

Smart locks for the front door

