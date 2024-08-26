We Were Blown Away At Krishh’s KL Concert – Here’s Why!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysia has become a hotspot for international concerts in recent years, with artists from around the globe gracing our shores to perform for their fans.

Among these, the ‘Ungale Vechi Krishh’ concert that took place last Saturday (24 August), at Megastar Arena, Kuala Lumpur, stands out as a truly unforgettable experience.

Krishh is a beloved playback singer in the Indian cinema industry. His career began with the song “Manjal Veyyil,” which was composed by Harris Jeyaraj for the 2006 film Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu.

But what’s a playback singer anyway?

Playback singers are the real MVPs who sing the songs that actors pretend to sing in movies.

So, while you’re watching your fave stars busting moves on screen, it’s actually these singers’ voices that make the magic happen. Cool, right?

The Pre-Show

The arena doors opened at 5:30 PM, and soon the venue was buzzing with excitement as fans eagerly filled the seats, ready to see their favourite playback singer take the stage.

Hosting the evening were the dynamic duo, RJ Vijay—a popular radio jockey and actor from Kollywood—and the beloved television presenter Keerthi Shantanu, affectionately known as Kiki.

Their chemistry and energy lit up the arena, perfectly setting the stage for the main event.

Pic Credit: Keran/TRP

To warm up the crowd, stellar performances were delivered by Reshma S. Shyam, Soundarya Bala Nandakumar, and Ramya NSK—three of the finest female playback singers in Indian cinema.

Pic Credit: Keran/TRP

They were accompanied by local talents handpicked by Krish himself through a pre-concert audition, including Kasturi Vellasamy, Sharanya Vasu, Priya Selan, Jeevanraj Venugopal, Komalaa, and Thanushan Jayakumar.

The Main Event

As anticipation reached its peak, the lights dimmed and a hush fell over the crowd. Suddenly, the stage burst to life as Krish made his grand entrance, greeted by thunderous applause and cheers that echoed throughout the arena.

Dressed impeccably and exuding charisma, he kicked off the night with his iconic hit, “Unale Unale,” dedicating the song to his loyal fans who have supported him throughout his illustrious career.

Pic Credit: Keran/TRP

The performance itself was nothing short of spectacular. Krish delivered a mesmerizing medley of 30 songs over two hours without a single BREAK, showcasing his incredible stamina and passion for music.

The setlist was a perfect blend of his greatest hits and other beloved tracks that resonated deeply with the Malaysian audience.

A standout moment was his rendition of “Girls Like You” by Adam Levine, which added a refreshing and unexpected twist to the evening.

Pic Credit: Keran/TRP

The crowd’s energy matched that of Krish’s, with fans singing along to every song and dancing in the aisles.

At one unforgettable point, the audience took the lead, passionately singing the song “June Ponnal” while Krish stood back, visibly moved by the overwhelming show of love and support.

It was a true “Krish Shocked, The Crowd Rocked” moment that encapsulated the profound connection between the artist and his fans.

Krish didn’t just perform; he connected deeply with his audience. Throughout his set, he engaged with fans, sharing anecdotes and expressing heartfelt gratitude.

Pic Credit: Keran/TRP

In a delightful surprise, he threw exclusive merchandise into the crowd, turning lucky fans’ nights into something truly special.

For his female admirers, he took chivalry to the next level by tossing roses into the audience, a gesture that was met with gleeful screams and beaming smiles—moments that those fans will undoubtedly cherish forever.

Pic Credit: Keran/TRP

The End Show

After two hours of non-stop entertainment, Krish finally took a moment to catch his breath, but the night’s excitement was far from over.

The stage was then ignited by the energetic performances of Premgi Amaren and Venkat Prabhu, who kept the momentum going with a series of high-octane dance numbers that had everyone on their feet.

Pic Credit: Keran/TRP

The atmosphere was electric as Krish rejoined them on stage, and together they transformed the arena into a massive, joyous party.

The synergy between the performers and the audience reached its pinnacle, creating a euphoric end to an already magical evening.

Pic Credit: Keran/TRP

The concert was more than just a musical performance; it was a celebration of artistry, community, and the unifying power of music.

From the meticulously planned pre-show acts to the interactive and heartfelt main performance, every aspect of the night was crafted to deliver an unforgettable experience.

Fans left the Megastar Arena not just entertained, but deeply touched and filled with memories that will last a lifetime.

