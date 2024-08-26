Unlimited Data? Think Again! Here’s What Telcos Don’t Want You to Know

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Ever signed up for an “unlimited” data plan, only to find out it’s not so unlimited after all? You’re not alone! Telcos love to throw around the word “unlimited,” but when you dig a little deeper, you start to see the cracks.

The Sneaky Fine Print

Here’s the scoop: “Unlimited” sounds great, but if you peek at the fine print, you’ll often stumble upon something called the Fair Usage Policy (FUP). That’s the part where your lightning-fast data suddenly slows to a crawl once you hit a certain limit. It’s like being told you can eat all the cake you want, only to be given crumbs after three slices.

Not cool, right?

Luckily, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has your back and has been calling out these misleading practices. They’ve warned telcos to be upfront with their customers, or else face hefty fines—or worse.

Yet, despite these efforts, many people still end up with plans that don’t quite live up to the hype. To help rectify this situation, the Communications and Multimedia Consumer Forum of Malaysia (CFM) is urging consumers to speak up if they’re unhappy with their telco services. In 2023 alone, they received thousands of complaints about billing, service delivery, and unfair practices.

Clearly, something’s gotta give!

Been There, Done That!

But here’s the thing—why settle for a plan that pulls a fast one on you when you can get the real deal?! Let’s take a look at the stories of three individuals who experienced firsthand the limitations of “unlimited” plans and what they did to fix it:

The Work-From-Anywhere Queen

Take Joey for example. Being in the marketing game, Joey thrives on flexibility and often works from home—or anywhere she pleases. But this nomadic lifestyle comes with its own set of complications. “I was at ‘That Cafe’ and I was having a client meeting, the internet died weh!” she recalls, having no luck getting connected even with her mobile hotspot.

After that frustrating experience, Joey switched to Yes 5G. “I went shopping for a new telco and found Yes 5G, and straight away activated it using eSIM. No complications or restrictions whatsoever.” Now, she enjoys uncapped high-speed 5G data wherever she goes and never worries about the internet dying ever again.

The Streaming Superstar

Now, for Brandon, live streaming is more than a hobby—it’s his connection to the world. But one day, things went south. “I was streaming once, and it was late, I was walking alone—my stream got cut off and my friends all freaked out!” he shared.

This prompted Brandon to switch to Yes 5G. “It’s easy to use, only costs RM38 per month, with no hidden charges and no complicated restrictions.” With a reliable network and uncapped 5G data and speed, Brandon’s streams have never been smoother!

The Student Hustler

Then there’s Shiva, who’s got a lot on his plate, juggling school and content creation. His biggest gripe? Running out of data when he needs it most. “The data is the main problem, because if I want faster, I have to pay more. If I want more, I have to pay more,” Shiva says.

But with Yes 5G, everything changed. Now, for only RM38 a month on a 12-month plan, he saves RM20 monthly, helping him focus on what really matters. “That’s a win-win situation for me.”

With Yes 5G, What You See Is What You Get

With Yes 5G, there’s no catch—no speed caps, no extra fees, no nasty surprises. It’s the kind of plan that makes you wonder why you didn’t switch sooner.

So, why settle for those so-called “unlimited” plans when you can have the real thing? Join the Yes 5G crew and enjoy the freedom of truly uncapped data. Say goodbye to slowdowns and hidden charges—just pure, high-speed goodness.

Ready to make the switch? Head over to Yes 5G and #UncappedYourself today.

